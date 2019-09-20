Age is no limit to these gals when it comes to exercise

Share Canberra's trusted news:

IN an unusual but inspiring coincidence, eight members from Curves Weston celebrated huge milestones, with four turning 70, three turning 80 and one turning 90 this month.

“It’s not normal, we have milestones every month but never this many,” says the womens’ gym owner Kristin Davis.

With most of the women exercising at Curves at least twice a week, Kristin, 53, of Kambah, says they’re setting a great example for the other members.

“I’d love to look half as good as them when I turn 70,” she says.

“There’s so many physical health benefits from continuing to exercise, too, [such as] balance, good bone density and it’s good for the brain.

“If you’re not exercising you start to seize up. This gives them a good quality of life.”

Pam Brown, who turned 90 on Sunday (September 22), is the oldest member at the Weston gym and the first member ever to turn 90.

Pam works out at the gym about twice a week and has done about 1000 workouts since joining up in 2012.

“I’ve been active all my life,” says Pam, who was a yoga instructor for 20 years in Canberra.

“It’s important to keep fit, otherwise you sit down all the time.”

When Pam works out she says she likes using all the machines but especially likes to work on her quads because they keep her standing.

“As long as I can walk, I don’t want to stop coming,” she says.

“I think once you stop, that’s it.”