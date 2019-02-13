Alexander Maconochie Centre reaches capacity

DESPITE the 2015-16 $50 million expansion project, the Alexander Maconochie Centre has reached its capacity – again, says Shadow Minister for Corrections Giulia Jones.

With a design capacity of 439 beds, Ms Jones says the new high of 507 inmates is well above the design capacity, however, it is four shy of the operational capacity, which is 511.

“If the detainee population continues to grow, the government may be forced to rely on special purpose beds reserved for health, crisis support and disciplinary segregation simply to accommodate the overflow of detainees,” Ms Jones says.

“Relying on special purposes beds for overflow accommodation greatly inhibits the ability of correctional staff to fulfil their custodial duties and impacts the rehabilitative process for detainees.”