Anu and Firebrace headline Multicultural Festival

HIGH-profile Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander performers Christine Anu and Isaiah Firebrace will headline the National Multicultural Festival, announced Multicultural Affairs Minister Chris Steel today (Tuesday, January 15).

He also said that celebrity chef Mark Olive will entertain anticipated crowds with cooking demonstrations.

The three will highlight performances across the festival weekend in mid-February when Civic comes alive with food, dance and music in celebration of Australia’s diverse cultural makeup.

Anu is a celebrated veteran of the Australian stage and screen and later an ABC Radio presenter but is best known as a high-octane singer who made famous the song “My Island Home”. In October 2018 she toured to Canberra playing Teenangel in “Grease: The Arena Spectacular”.

Firebrace, 19, leapt into view when he won the eighth season of the X Factor Australia in 2016. He went on to represent Australia at the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest, where he finished nineth with the song “Don’t Come Easy”.

2019 National Multicultural Festival, Civic Centre, Friday, February 15 to Sunday, February 17. Details at multiculturalfestival.com.au