Armed man threatens and robs Downer residents

DOWNER residents were allegedly threatened early this morning (October 11) when an armed robber forced his way into a home before fleeing in a stolen car.

The blue-eyed offender, a man, who is described as being Caucasian in appearance and “tall”, was with a “very short woman”, who was wearing a bulky black jacket.

The man, who was armed with a firearm, first attempted to force his way into a residence on Melba Street at about 5.10am. He ransacked two vehicles at the location, demanded the occupant’s car keys and then fled the scene empty handed.

Then, at about 5.40am, a man, who is believed to be the same offender, forced his way into a house on Atherton Street, where he demanded the resident’s car keys. The resident complied and the man took the car, a white Volkswagon Polo. Police have since recovered this vehicle.

The armed man was wearing dark clothing, a black cap and a red bandana across his face at the time of the robberies.

Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6445909.

