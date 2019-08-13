Around the Galleries

Share Canberra's trusted news:

“TAINTED Love”, curated by David Broker, brings together six artists, Troy-Anthony Baylis (Adelaide), Jordana Bragg (Wellington/Melbourne), Karena Keys (Canberra), Angus McGrath (Canberra), Nathan Nhan (Canberra) and Suzanne Treister (London), who have delved into the darker side of love. Opening at the Canberra Contemporary Art Space, Gorman Arts Centre, 6pm, Friday, August 16. It’ll then continue 11am-5pm, Tuesday to Saturday, until October 12.

THIS weekend visitors will have a last chance to see “The Dressmaker”, closing at the NFSA on August 18. Visitors will also get a chance to hear from the real dressmaker behind the designs, Marion Boyce, who’ll be here for two screening and Q&A sessions focusing on her work on “The Dressmaker” and “Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries” at 10.30am (Miss Fisher) and 6pm (Dressmaker) on Friday, August 16. Bookings to nfsa.gov.au

BELCONNEN Community Gallery’s “Springboard” series presents “Gaze: The Useless Object”, which features woodwork and furniture by its emerging artist support scheme prize-winner Ping Qin. Qin’s series of works aim to evoke the audience’s interest in finding the beauty of the useless object. Its opening celebration will be at the Belconnen Community Centre, Swanson Court, Belconnen, 5.30pm-7.30pm, Wednesday, August 14. Then the show continues 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday, until August 30.

“ENDURANCE”, refined drawing, printmaking and watercolour by artist Annika Romeyn, opens at Megalo, 21 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston, 6pm, Thursday, August 15. It then continues 9.30am-5pm, Tuesday to Saturday, until September 21.

RENOWNED Australian photographer Steve Parish is coming to Canberra from August 17 to 19 to present three photography talks at Woden Library. Parish is a motivational speaker, writer, teacher, artist and publisher with more than five decades of photography experience across a range of Australian social and natural history subjects. All Details and bookings at eventbrite.com.au

“4 WORDS” is a group exhibition of work in painting and sculpture by ACT artists Karen Green, Iva Hancevic-Grabic, Gosia Orzechowska and Clare Solomon. Using four words they have created a unique exhibition with a view to engage the viewer in a meaningful way. At Watson Arts Centre, 1 Aspinall Street, Watson, 10am-4pm, Tuesday to Sunday, until September 1.

ANU School of Art & Design Gallery has the first exhibition of the 2019 higher degree research season with works by Carmen Ky, Master of Philosophy candidate and Jeremy Lepisto, Doctor of Philosophy candidate. At the School of Art & Design Gallery, corner of Ellery Crescent and Liversidge Street, Acton, August 14-22. All welcome, but note, the gallery will be closed to facilitate examinations from 11am-2pm, on Wednesday, August 14, and noon-3pm, Thursday, August 15.

M16 Artspace has as follows: “Kyoto Wanderings”, by Phil Page; “Place Less” by Anna Bonshek, Gemma Bonshek Kane, John Hart, Jan Howlin, Kyoko Imazu, Tiffany Karlsson, and Saara March; “Invasive” by Rebecca Selleck; “Abstracting Space”, by Jenny Adams, Noelle Bell, Julie Delves, Eva van Gorsel, Manuel Pfeiffer, Alan Pomeroy, Peggy Spratt, and Delene White; and in Chute Space “Suitcase Dollhouse”, by Marisa Martin and David Tynan. At 21 Blaxland Crescent Griffith, opening, 6pm, Thursday, August 15. It runs until Sunday, September 1.

ANU Drill Gallery has “All That Arises”, which features works by Canberra painter Savanhdary Vongpoothorn, opening by Jackie Menzies, 6pm, Thursday, August 15. The exhibition then runs on Kingsley Street, Acton from 10am–5pm, Wednesday to Sunday, until October 13. Floor talk with curator Chaitanya Sambrani and Jackie Menzies, noon, Friday, August 16. All welcome.