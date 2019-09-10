Around the Galleries

Share Canberra's trusted news:

IN their first joint exhibition, Kate Benders’ paintings and Keith Benders’ sculptors play off each other in “Beyond the edge”, at X-Gallery, 32 Gibraltar Street, Bungendore. The opening reception is at 3pm, Saturday, September 14. All welcome. Then the exhibition continues Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, 11am-5pm until November 18.

MARY Taguchi’s Mingei Studio will present a selection of old and new garments and cloths celebrating the power and beauty of the sashiko stitch, derived centuries ago in rural Japan where people used little stab stitches, “sashiko”, to strengthen, patch and mend. Taguchi has recently been in the mountainous countryside of Japan where such stitching is part of farming people’s lives. At Altenburg & Co, 104 Wallace Street, Braidwood, opening 6pm this on Friday, September 13 by art historian Dr Anne Sanders (all welcome). The show continues until October 6.

CRAFT ACT: Craft + Design Centre’s 2019 members exhibition “Visionaries” will be opened by Rebecca Edwards from the National Gallery of Australia. It’s a showcase exhibition demonstrating the trends in contemporary craft and design in Australia by a long line-up of outstanding craft practitioners and designers from the ACT and surrounding region. Opening 6pm, Thursday, September 12, the exhibition continues at Level 1, North Building, 180 London Circuit, Canberra, until October 26, 10am-5pm, Tuesday to Friday, and then noon-4pm, Saturdays.

“RAPT in Felt” is Canberra Region Feltmakers’ annual fashion parade and felt bazaar. This year in “Colour Dance” they join with Warehouse Circus to present felted fashion in a myriad of ways. The fashion parades will be held at Textile Works, 19/70 Maclaurin Crescent, Chifley, 3.45pm, Saturday, September 14, and 1.30pm and 3.45pm, Sunday, September 15, with the bazaar 1.30pm-5.30pm on both Saturday and Sunday. Ticketed event, bookings to eventbrite.com.au

“EFFLORESCENCE 2019” is a group exhibition at Humble House Gallery in which featured artists from around the country, Christine Appleby, Sally Browne, Valentyna Crane, Kayannie Denigan, Jessica Forster, Tetyana Khytko, Michaela Laurie and Claire Souter, are interpreting the theme “Efflorescence”. 90 Wollongong Street, Fyshwick, 10am-4pm, Wednesday to Sunday, September 15-29.

CANBERRA Art Workshop is an open-studio art group with more than 200 artist members and its annual members’ exhibition, “On Show”, showcases recent original works featuring people, nature, objects and abstract creations, all created by CAW members. Visitor are encourage to vote in the People’s Choice Award! Award. At the Q Exhibition Space, 253 Crawford Street, Queanbeyan, until September 21, 10am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and then 10am-2pm, Saturdays.

THE exhibition “Brazilian Architecture Tribute” aims to honour the way Brazilian architecture has built its identity, becoming famous in the world for the creativity and reinvention of ready styles. Open to the public at the Chancery of the Embassy of Brazil, Forster Crescent, Yarralumla, September 13 to October 6, with its opening night from 6pm-9pm, Thursday, September12.

“MARFA, TX” is a solo exhibition by contemporary Perth jeweller Melissa Cameron, who went on vacation in 2017 to Marfa, a small desert city in the Chihuahuan desert of west Texas which is famous as an arts hub. Seeing steel lying around, she started a solo scavenger hunt, the result of which can be seen at Bilk Gallery. It opens 6pm, Friday, September 13 (all welcome) and continues until October 12.

CANBERRA Photographic Society’s “Out There 2019” is the society’s latest in a series of exhibitions held since the society was founded in 1945, 74 years ago. It features both contemporary and traditional themes and aesthetics with many of the exhibited works using current digital and other photographic techniques. At Watson Arts Centre, 1 Aspinall Street, Watson, 10am-4pm, Tuesday to Sunday until September 22.