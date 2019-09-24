Around the galleries

Helen Musa
“Carry me on the waves to the lands I’ve never seen” by Tiffany Cole, 2019, acrylic and oil on CD case.

GALLERY of small things has its third annual group show, “Looks like music, sounds like painting”, which features works by 23 artists who have created artworks using CDs. The show is created by GOST owner Anne Masters with Ruth Waller. It opens at 27 Wade Street, Watson, Sunday, September 29, 11am-4pm, Thursday to Sunday until October 20.

THE Queanbeyan Hive has a multidisciplinary group exhibition titled “Pulp Art”, which is celebrating the role of paper as an art form and a contemporary artistic medium. The artists are Janet Parker-Smith, Denise Moule, Rachel Roberts and the collaborative group known as the “Peculiar Annes” – Janet Parker-Smith, Claude Jones and Cleo Gardiner. At 274 Crawford St, Queanbeyan, 10am-3pm, Monday to Friday until October 6.

Stuart Whitelaw with his artwork “Winter Geometry”.

GALLERY Bodalla opens for the summer season with “Twinkle and Trust”, which features recent works by Stuart Whitelaw and Gillian Wilde. The opening drinks with the artists begin at 6pm, Thursday, September 26, with music by guitarist Geoffrey Potter. All welcome. The exhibition runs from 10.30am-4pm, Thursday to Sunday or by appointment (0421 238174) until Sunday, October 27.

“Beyond the bounds of possibility”, by Frank Thirion, 2018, photograph on bond paper.

M16 Artspace has as follows: “Mediated Landscape”, photographs and paintings by Frank Thirion and Graham Eadie; In “Air to Ground” Bec Bigg-Wither considers space exploration and terrestriality; “The Elements: Fire” sees paintings and ceramics by Marilyn Stretton and Helene Walsh; and in Chute Space Ann McMahon will feature her work in the exhibition “Night and Day”. All exhibitions will open at 21 Blaxland Crescent, Griffith, 6pm, September 26. They will continue, noon-5pm, Wednesday to Sunday until October 13.

Coin marks the 30th anniversary of the National Police Remembrance Day.

TO honour Australia’s police forces on the 30th anniversary of National Police Remembrance Day, September 29, the Royal Australian Mint is releasing a coloured $2 commemorative coin. The coloured uncirculated “C” Mintmark Coin is available in a limited mintage of 40,000 at ramint.gov.au or 1300 652020.

THE Artists Shed has exhibitions and classes year-round. The art of Jo Wilton is showing, posthumously, until October 14, while Margaret Hadfield’s Artistic Visions Gallery for “re-loved” paintings is open all year round. 1-3/88 Wollongong Street Fyshwick.

VETERAN painter Sandra House is having an exhibition of selected works at Kyeema Gallery, 13 Gladstone Street, Hall, September 27 to October 27. All welcome.

“Untitled” by Cameron Haas.

“SHAPE Shifting”, an exhibition of recent work by Cameron Haas, opens at the Nancy Sever Gallery in Gorman Arts Centre on Saturday, September 28 and runs 11am-5pm, Wednesdays to Sundays until October 20. Haas describes his work as non-narrative, non-objective geometric paintings which emphasises the “visual” in visual art. It draws on the fundamentals of image-making while leaving narrative as secondary but also making a shift in shape, line, edge, finish, colour and tone.

Rembrandt, Portrait of a Couple as Isaac and Rebecca, known as The Jewish Bride, c. 1665 © Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam

TO mark the 350th anniversary of Rembrandt’s death and the year of the Dutch Golden Age, “Exhibition on Screen” presents Rembrandt on the big screen in cinemas across Australia from September 26. The camera of documentary maker Phil Grabsky offers a view of the 2015 “Late Works” exhibition at the Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum and London’s National Gallery. At Dendy Canberra, 10am, Thursday, September 26, and 1pm, Friday and Saturday, September 27-28. And Palace Electric Cinemas, noon, Saturday, September 28.

 

 

