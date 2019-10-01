Around the Galleries

Share Canberra's trusted news:

MULTIDISCIPLINARY artist Samuel Leighton-Dore’s second solo exhibition titled “Crying in the Leagues Club”, explores male vulnerability in Australian sport and the multi-dimensional and layered role the NRL plays in today’s society. Featuring more than 30 works, it opens in the lead up to the NRL grand final on October 6. On Friday, October 4, the artist will be in the aMBUSH Gallery, Kambri, ANU, from 1pm-2pm for a free artist talk. The exhibition then runs 10am-6pm, weekdays, and then noon-5pm, weekends, until October 27.

MEGALO has a new exhibition by the Sydney Printmakers, responding to the theme “Borderless”. There will be a multi-block woodcut printing demonstration by artist Roslyn Kean, at 21 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston, 2pm, Saturday, October 5. Then, the exhibition continues 9.30am-5pm, Tuesday to Saturday, until November 2.

IN his exhibition “Contra-Fiction”, at Tuggeranong Arts Centre, artist Paul Michael Murray draws on personal accounts, research and reflection to try to understand the theology and psychology that leads to a culture of child sexual abuse within the Catholic Church. Incorporating sculptures and marionettes, he says his work reflects on the long-term physical and psychological damage experienced by sexual abuse survivors. Also in Tuggeranong Arts Centre, in Gallery 2, the 12th Annual International Tenants’ Day Canberra exhibition showcases Canberra renters’ experiences of community, belonging and home. Both exhibitions are open at Tuggeranong Arts Centre, 6pm, Thursday, October 3, all welcome. They will continue until October 26.

CURATED by Dale Hardiman and Tom Skeehan, “Welcome to Wasteland” is a presentation of projects by architects, industrial designers, furniture makers and researchers exploring the use of waste materials. The show was originally part of Melbourne Design Week, organised by NGV in collaboration with Creative Victoria. Opens at The Nishi Gallery, 17 Kendall Lane, NewActon, Friday, October 4. It then continues 11am-6.30pm, Wednesday to Sunday until November 16.

HUMBLE House gallery in Fyshwick presents “Sun, Rain, Flowers”, works by former senior public servant Roger Beale, well known for his flower paintings. He will also be exhibiting his landscapes and some architecture drawings and paintings. Opening at 91/93 Wollongong Street Fyshwick, 2pm, Saturday, October 5, all welcome, but RSVP to eventbrite.com.au. The exhibition continues 10am-4pm, Wednesday to Sunday, until October 27.

“ON Thin Ice” is an arts-documentary collaboration between journalist and author Ginger Gorman, photographers Hilary Wardhaugh and Martin Ollman, sculptor Tom Buckland and printmaker Jess Higgins, who are working with participants to tell the stories of local residents living with or recovering from addiction to crystal methamphetamine (ice). The exhibition will run at Tuggeranong Arts Centre from November 7–30. Donation are sought to help pay for a catalogue. Visit australianculturalfund.org.au and search for “on thin ice”.

KAREN O’Clery’s Narek Gallery opens for the season with an exhibition of works by Melbourne ceramicist Marianne Huhn and Braidwood artist Surya Bajracharya. Drinks with the artists at 5/3 Wapengo Street, Bermagui, at 5pm, Saturday, October 5. The exhibition continues until November 2.

HALL School Museum and Heritage Centre is now holding an exhibition, “A Palette of Pioneer Places”, by Canberra water colourist, Isla Patterson, who has painted eight early district heritage buildings in the Parishes of Jeir, Wallaroo and Ginninderra. The public opening of “A Palette of Pioneer Places” will be at 17-19 Palmer Street, Hall, 2pm on Sunday, October 6. The show continues 9am-noon, Thursdays, noon-4pm, Sundays, and 10am-4pm, on Hall Market Sundays.

CANBERRA Potters presents its 2019 Members’ Exhibition, demonstrating the trends in contemporary ceramics practice. The premier award of the exhibition is the $1000 Doug Alexander Award and a range of other awards will also be presented. ANU School of Art and Design’s head of ceramics, Rod Bamford, will open the exhibition at Watson Arts Centre, 1 Aspinall Street, Watson, 6pm, Thursday, October 3, all welcome. The show will then run 10am-4pm, Tuesday to Sunday, until November 3.

THE National Film and Sound Archive season of matinee screenings for any flower-lovers continues with “Dare to Be Wild” – a true story about landscape designer Mary Reynold. It’ll screen in the NFSA’s Arc cinema, 10.30am, Friday, October 4. Bookings to nfsa.gov.au

THE Belconnen Community Gallery and Wellways Australia present “Pigment of the Imagination” to celebrate works by people in the mental health and disability sector who use art to explore and express their creativity and imagination. Mental Health Minister Shane Rattenbury will open the exhibition at Belconnen Community Centre, Swanson Court, Belconnen, 5.30pm, Wednesday, October 2, all welcome. The show continues 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday, until October 18.

PHOTOACCESS has two new exhibitions opening at Manuka Arts Centre, 6pm, this Thursday, October 3, and running to October 12. “The Salon” is the organisation’s members exhibition and “Life in the Landscape – II – Fyshwick” is a PhotoAccess workshop exhibition featuring Danielle Cassar, Nava Chapman, Annette Fisher, Yvette Perine, Sari Sutton, Michael Taylor and Philippa Tetlow. It has been curated by Wouter Van de Voorde.