Around the Galleries

M16 Artspace has the following new exhibitions: “Reflection” works by landscape artist Kate Smith; “Seeing differently” by Diana McPhetres, Rodney Moss, Neil Lade and Trevor Sutton, who have been inspired by the landscape near Lithgow; narrative portraits by Cait Wait; and in Chute Space work by Bronwynne Jones. Opening 6pm Thursday, October 17. The exhibitions continue Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 5pm at 21 Blaxland Crescent Griffith, until November 3.

ART in Miniature Canberra devotes itself to an art form that has existed since the 8th century in Islamic, Indian, Chinese and North African art. Their jewel-like art works invite the viewer to take a closer look at the world. AIM’s spring show will be at Strathnairn Gallery from October 17 to November 10 but will open 3pm, Saturday, October 19, all welcome.

Also at Strathnairn, Canberra artist Stephanie Fitzsimons draws on subjects, such as flowers in her garden and the colours in the landscape, in an exhibition of oil paintings called “Connecting Canberra and Nara Colours”. The show opens at 4pm, Thursday, October 17, and runs until November 10.

THE 13th annual Queanbeyan-Palerang Arts Trail will feature 32 participating artist studios and workshops across the region opening their doors to the community over the last two weekends of October. Visitors on the arts trail will have the opportunity to meet and talk with artists in their spaces. The QPRC has created an online map at qprc.nsw.gov.au/arts-trail.

THE Hive at 274 Crawford Street, Queanbeyan, is holding a market day called “Hive and Seek” as part of the Garage Sale Trail and the Queanbeyan Palerang Regional Council’s Arts Trail weekend on October 19. The Hive is also hosting a new photography and sculpture exhibition called “Overlooked”, which will run until October 26.

THE 2019 Queanbeyan Palerang Regional Council’s 2019 Art Prize exhibition features works on paper, photographs, sculpture, textiles, painting and mixed media. At The Q – Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre’s exhibition space, 253 Crawford Street, Queanbeyan, until November 5.

“UNRENDERED Room” is an exhibition by Steven Harvey, to be launched at ANU Drill Hall Gallery, Kingsley Street, Acton, by painter Peter Sharp at 6pm, Thursday, October 17. It’ll then run 10am-5pm, Wednesday to Sunday, until December 15. Harvey will be in conversation with Sharp and the exhibition curator Tony Oates at noon on Friday, October 18. Admission free.

BEAVER Galleries has two new shows opening this week. One exhibition is titled “You remind me of somebody I used to know”, which features prints, drawings and mixed media by Rona Green. The other exhibition is called “Precious nature”, a group show of ceramics by Julie Bartholomew, Shannon Garson and Fiona Hiscock. Opening drinks with the artist at 81 Denison Street, Deakin, 6pm Thursday, October 17, then both exhibitions continue until November 3.

MARK Booth’s exhibition, “Holding Pattern” is concerned with camouflage and its relation to form transformation and illusions of materiality. The work on show is a mid-sized PVC pipe sculpture atop an elevated platform. At Canberra Contemporary Art Space, 19 Furneaux Street, Manuka. Opens 6pm, Thursday, October 17. It then continues 11am-5pm, Friday to Sunday, until October 27.