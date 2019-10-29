Around the Galleries

Share Canberra's trusted news:

IN “The Palette of Velia Newman”, one of Australia’s best-known female artists use thick impasto in vivid colours to depict the beach, surf and natural bushland near her studio on Sydney’s northern beaches, as well as the odd Canberra landmark. Exhibition opening at Aarwun Gallery, Shop 11, Federation Square, 2pm, Saturday, November 2, all welcome. The show continues daily until November 17.

THE Australian Museums and Galleries Association ACT is showing the film “The Square” (MA15+) at Palace Electric Cinema, 5.30pm, November 1. The film is a biting satire on art, culture and communication in the digital age. Ticket includes a free drink, food platters before the movie and then, during the movie, bottled water, popcorn and ice cream. Bookings to amaga.org.au

THE next show at Gallery Bodalla features pastel landscapes with mixed media and collage, and recent oils, painted en plein air by John Sharman. At 66a Princes Hwy, Bodalla, 10.30am-4pm, Thursday to Sunday, October 31 to December 1.

TO mark the first sign of the Chinese lunar zodiac, the Royal Australian Mint has released a Lunar Year of the Rat two-coin set and has launched a competition to win a limited edition gold proof domed coin. Entry details at ramint.gov.au

CRAFT ACT’s Craft + Design Centre is opening four new exhibitions with self-explanatory titles, “Glass Utopia”, “Material Codes”, “Mechanical Sampling” and “The Teapot Project”. Opening by Adrienne Erickson Swayn, 6pm, Thursday, October 31, with a floor talk from 5.30pm-6pm. The shows then continue until December 14. All welcome.

CANBERRA Potters annual open day is on again, providing a day of demonstrations, hands-on activities, exhibitions, shop sales, open studios, trade and information tables. Raku firing will be operating throughout the day, too, where under expert guidance, visitors can buy a pot, glaze it and fire it. At Watson Arts Centre, 1 Aspinall Street, Watson, 11am–4pm, November 3.

THE Hive, has “Coast”, the first joint exhibition by two brothers, Roger and Ian Skinner, who, between them, have been making photographic images for more than 100 years, stepping out of their separate landlocked regions in response to the coast. At 274 Crawford Street, Queanbeyan, 10am-3pm, Wednesday to Saturday, until November 14.

MEANTIME on Halloween night, October 31, The Hive will be transformed into a place of ghoulish entertainment, including performances from Hive co-owner Simon Ferguson and Melbourne art-rock singer and songwriter Pete Lyrebird, as well as guest performances by artists from a Queanbeyan youth jam group. Tickets at the gate and guest aged under 18 can enter by gold coin.

CURATED by Jordan Williams, ANCA Gallery has “[dash]-topia”, an exhibition by University of Canberra Faculty of Arts and Design staff and affiliates. At 1 Rosevear Place, Dickson, October 31–November 17.

“FLESH d’Lite” is an exhibition by Ellen Sleeman-Taylor, a recent graduate of the ANU School of Art and Design and recipient of the EASS CCAS Exhibition Award. Ellen’s interested in the politics of the digital identity. Exhibition opens 6pm, Thursday, October 31, then continues at Canberra Contemporary Art Space, 19 Furneaux Street, Manuka, 11am-5pm, Friday to Sunday, until November 10.