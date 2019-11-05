Around the Galleries

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ELISABETH Kruger’s extraordinary oil painting techniques, seen in “Scents”, will be at Beaver Galleries alongside Ruth Oliphant’s “From the ground up”, which features studio glass inspired by Yarralumla Brickworks. At 81 Denison Street, Deakin. Opening by Dr Sarah Engledow, Thursday, November 7, all welcome. The exhibition continues until November 24.

MORNINGTON Island Art is a thriving Aboriginal art centre located on Mornington Island in the Gulf of Carpentaria. Sally Gabori (Mirdidingkingathi Juwarnda) was the forerunner of the art movement at Mornington Island. Today her daughters Amanda, Elsie and Dorothy Gabori paint their mother’s stories with the same panache. Their work can be seen at Art Mark Gallery, 52 Wollongong Street, Fyshwick, 10am-2pm, Wednesday to Friday, and 10am-3pm, Saturdays.

MEREDITH Woolnough’s embroidered traceries map the frameworks of various veining systems found in nature. Translated into a stitched drawing, it acts as a man-made specimen built from thread. Her exhibition “Biophillia” is at CSIRO Discovery Centre, North-Science Road, Acton, until December 5.

ACT Writers Centre has “The Constructive Critic”, a panel discussion led by art critic Peter Haynes, authors Jack Heath, Karen Viggers and literary blogger Sue Terry. At Gorman Arts Centre Main Hall, 7pm-9pm, Tuesday, November 12. Bookings to eventbrite.com

ARTIST Johannes Kuhnen has been making spectacle frames since 1989 and his work has now developed into wearable bespoke spectacles in titanium collections, which continue the reduced language and innovation as well as being highly collectable. “On the Nose: New Spectacles by Johannes Kuhnen” opens at Eye Candy, Lonsdale Street, Braddon, 5.30pm, November 7, as part of DESIGN Canberra, all welcome.

2019 marks Ian Jones’ 40th year as an independent professional potter, much of it in his current studio in the Old Saint Luke’s Church at Gundaroo, where he constructed a 14 metre long dragon kiln. “Ash & Clay” is an exhibition marking the occasion. At Watson Arts Centre, 1 Aspinall Street, Watson, 10am-4pm, Tuesday to Sunday, until December 1.

GLASS artist Patricia Parker is taking part in the DESIGN Canberra Festival with an exhibition of glass and greeting cards devoted to the Moon Bear. At Studio Gallery, 57 Warragamba Avenue, Duffy, November 6-24. All welcome.

ARTISTS Rozalie Sherwood and Steve Tomlin are exhibiting paintings that explore place and identity and their responses to journeys and dislocation in “A Distant Shore”. The Q Gallery, Queanbeyan, 10am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 10am-2pm, Saturdays, until November 23.

THE Belconnen Community Gallery “Piece of Mind” series presents “Expired by Nature”, a mixed media exhibition on the elements of metal, fire, water, earth and wood by Ariel Kaufman. At Belconnen Community Gallery, Belconnen Community Centre, Swanson Court, 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday, until November 15. The opening celebration is 5.30pm, Wednesday, November 6. All welcome.

ANCA’s Open Studio Day, part of DESIGN Canberra, takes place at 1 Rosevear Place, Dickson on Saturday, November 9. All welcome.

“OBJECTS of empathy” is an exhibition by Naomi Zouwer, a Canberra cross-disciplinary artist and teacher who has been a finalist in drawing and textile prizes including the Contemporary Textile Award in 2015, and the Kate Derum Tapestry Award at the Australian Tapestry Workshop. The exhibition opening is at Canberra Contemporary Art Space, 55 Ainslie Avenue, Braddon, 6pm, Friday, November 8. The show then 11am-5pm, runs Tuesday to Saturday, until December 31.

CURATORS Tom Skeehan and Dale Hardiman will discuss developing the exhibition, “Welcome to Wasteland”, where 31 Australian creative practitioners’ work along with a solar powered website and an almost zero-waste exhibition design. At Nishi Gallery, NewActon, 5.30pm, Saturday, November 9. Drinks follow.

IVY Hill Gallery at 1795 Bermagui Road, Wapengo, has “Place and Identity – Paris and Bega”, works by painter Alison Thomas and photographer Roger Stuart, until December 1.

QUEANBEYAN Art Society has entries in the “Greinke/Ballis Drawing-Portrait-Miniatures” competition on show all month, daily, at the Queanbeyan Art Society Gallery, Trinculo Place, under the bridge on the Queanbeyan River.

M16 Artspace has as follows: “Bare Witness”, by Bob McKendry, Kris Kerehona, Lisa Mattiazzi, Mark Mohell and Prue Hazelgrove; “The Space Without”, by Janet Angus who explores identity through painting and digital design and is fascinated in the way people shape the environment and in the way it shapes people; “ Waterfront”, by Petros Papoulis; and in Chute Space “Being Contained”, by David Lindesay. Opening at 21 Blaxland Crescent, Griffith, 6pm, Thursday, November 7. The shows continues until Sunday, November 24, noon-5pm, Wednesday to Sunday.

PhotoAccess’ last show of 2019 “Now You See Me: Visualising the Surveillance State”, curated by Ashley Lumb and assistant curator Kate Matthews, is presenting the work of eight international artists, whose practice aids to expose the usually obscured mechanisms of state control. The opening is at Huw Davies Gallery, Manuka Arts Centre, 6pm, Thursday, November 7. The exhibition continues until December 14.

AS part of DESIGN Canberra, four artists in the inner north will open their studios, showcasing where and how they work – ranging from pottery, photography and painting. They are Tiff Brown and Peter Ranyard at 28 Blamey Crescent, Campbell, Fran Romano at 22 Allambee Street, Reid, and Michele England at 67 Elimatta Street, Braddon, 11am-4pm, Saturday, November 9.