Around the galleries

“HI-VIS Futures” is a collaboration between artists Mandy Martin, Alexander Boynes and musician Tristen Parr, in the form of an art installation encompassing the complex political, environmental and fundamental social issues that are occurring right now and for the visible future. At Canberra Museum and Gallery, November 16 to February 1.

GLASS artist Patricia Parker is holding an exhibition of glass and greeting cards devoted to the moon bear, otherwise known as Asian black bear, when visitors can create their own kiln-formed glass Christmas decoration for a gold coin donation, which will go to the Animals Asia Moonbear Rescue program. The exhibition, at her studio gallery, 57 Warragamba Avenue, Duffy, runs from November 6-24, with an annual open studio event from 11am to 4pm, November 16.

JO Creswell is holding her first mosaic exhibition, opening at The Hive, 274 Crawford Street, Queanbeyan, from 5pm-7pm on Saturday, November 16. It’ll then run from 10am-3pm, November 16-17 and 20-22.

AMBUSH Gallery at Kambri has a new show, “Scenes from the People’s Paradise – Pyongyang” from world traveller and Melbourne photographer Nicole Reed. The collection of more than 30 photographs will be giving a rare glimpse into the Democratic People’s Republic of North Korea shot over the course of five days in early 2019. It opens to the public in ANU Building 153, L2, Acton, 6pm, Friday, November 15. Then, from 1pm-2pm on Saturday, November 16, Reed will give a free artist talk.

IT’S a big weekend for Strathnairn, with three shows opening, including “From Monaro to the Coast”, a group exhibition by the Gumnuts, a collective of 30 artists who meet regularly in the Village Hall at Strathnairn Arts. For this exhibition they’ve been inspired by the difference between the sparseness of the landscape in and around Cooma and the bounty of the coast. At Strathnairn Arts Gallery, 90 Stockdill Drive, Holt, 10am-4pm, Thursday to Sunday, November 14 to December 8.

THEN there’s “All Things Created Then & Now”, a painting exhibition celebrating the work of Jan Vincent, a multi-award winning artist specialising in the art of watercolour and miniatures. There will be a launch party at Strathnairn Arts Wool Shed Gallery, 2pm, Saturday, November 16. All welcome. The show then runs from 10am-4pm, Thursday to Sunday, until November 23.

AND then, running until December 8 at Strathnairn, is “Surface” by Ossian Desmond-Jones, an exhibition of twelve photographs on the theme of the surfaces, in particular the surfaces of trees in Ossian’s area after they’ve been exposed to rain.

“TRUTH, Power and a Free Press” is a new exhibition at the Museum of Australian Democracy that begins a conversation about media and the issues affecting democracy. Through an immersive, seven foot tall audio visual display, 12 Australian journalists, including Joanne McCarthy, Headley Thomas, Ghassan Nakhoul, Chris Masters, Hamish McDonald and Adele Ferguson, explain why they do the work they do. Opens to the public Friday, November 15.