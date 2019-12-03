Around the galleries

By
Helen Musa
-
“Ocean Guardian” by Brian Robinson.

PRESENTED by the Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies, “Ngulla Wellamunagaa” celebrates the survival, continuity and diversity of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture. At the First Australians Focus Gallery, National Museum of Australia, December 5-March 29. Free.

Teens at the NGA

TEENS are taking over the National Gallery of Australia this weekend to celebrate the launch of Art IRL (“in real life”), the gallery’s new program connecting young audiences with art, artists and each other. Free and exclusive to young audiences aged 13 to 18. It’s a chance to get creative, dance, learn and make some noise with professional artists, this Saturday, December 7. Registrations at nga.gov.au

A work by Sharon Peoples

“STILL Waters” shows the results of Sharon Peoples’ four weeks as artist in residence at the Tuggeranong Arts Centre. Peoples will exhibit large, machine embroidered lace works that reflect the fragility of the environment and smaller hand embroidered pieces that use darn stitching as a metaphor for repair. Opening 6pm, Thursday, December 5. All welcome.

THE popular Canberra Potters Christmas Fair is coming up at Watson Arts Centre, 1 Aspinall Street, Watson, 10am-4pm, Tuesday-Sunday, December 5–21.

Boulevard Beach by Wendy Macklin

HEIDE Smith and Wendy Macklin are holding a joint, contrasting exhibition of photographs and paintings featuring the south coast, especially around Tuross Head. The launch at 18 Monash Avenue is from 2pm-4pm on December 7 and visitors are welcome throughout the holidays, Sundays and by appointment by booking via 0415 382905.

THE Hive in Queanbeyan is featuring photos from Mel Harwood, who takes photos, which find beauty in the broken, old and decaying, re-housing each image in found and foraged, second-hand frames. Mel also creates unlikely matches and surprising scenes. As well, Rhett Harwood-Smith is showing his top six animal pics from his recent travels. Both at The Hive, 274 Crawford Street, Queanbeyan 10am-3pm until December 7.

“Undoolya” by Jennifer Taylor

GALLERY Bodalla features “Breath of the Mountain”, en plein air paintings by Jennifer Taylor and Cheryl Davison’s recent works on paper. The show runs in the old Post Office, 66a Princes Highway, Bodalla, 10.30am-4pm, Thursday to Sunday, December 5 to January 5, with opening drinks at 3pm, Saturday, December 7. All welcome.

AMBUSH Gallery will be showing a funny, unconventional summation of the art world from Reg Mombassa (aka Chris O’Doherty), in his latest solo exhibition, “Psychedelic Realism”, from December 5. In Kambri precinct, ANU, open to the public daily 10am-6pm, weekdays, and noon-5pm weekends, December 6-February 20.

A work by Isla Patterson

CANBERRA artist Isla Patterson will hold an open studio Christmas exhibition and sale of watercolours by Isla Patterson at 10 Mainoru Place, Hawker, 10am-4pm, Friday-Sunday, December 6-8. All welcome.

One of the “Petits Travaux”.

AARWUN Gallery has an exhibition of small works, “Petits Travaux”, showing at its Gold Creek gallery until December 15.

“Four Seasons” at Belconnen Community Gallery.

A MIXED media exhibition by participants of the Belconnen Community Service’s “My Art” program in celebration of International Day of People with Disability, at Belconnen Community Gallery, Belconnen Community Centre, Swanson Court, Monday-Friday, until December 13.

“Water Jugs”, oil on canvas by Robert Riggs at Humble House.

HUMBLE House Gallery is holding an art exhibition called “Joy” by local, interstate and international artists. Opening at noon onwards on Saturday, December 7 and runs at 93 Wollongong Street, Fyshwick, 10am-4pm, Wednesday-Sunday until December 22. Entry is free, all welcome.

ISABELLE Mackay-Sim’s ceramic and mixed-media sculpture exhibition, “Evolution Device” opens at ANCA Gallery, 1 Rosevear Place, Dickson at 6pm, Wednesday, December 4, and continues noon-5pm, Wednesday–Sunday until December 15. 

 

