Around the galleries

“A battle in the wild”. Photo: National Museum of China

OBJECTS from the National Museum of China will explore the grand historical sweep of Chinese art and calligraphy traditions in “The Historical Expression of Chinese Art: Calligraphy and Painting from the National Museum of China”, the NMA’s big mid-year exhibition. Eight metres of the rarely exhibited “Harvest of Endurance” scroll from the Museum’s own collection will be on display to explore the relationship between China and Australia. At Temporary Gallery, NMA, April 5 to July 28. Free.

Work by Joshua Sleeman-Taylor.

“INCIDENTAL Damage” is a collection of recent intaglio prints by 2018 Canberra Contemporary Art Space resident Joshua Sleeman-Taylor. It explores the tensions created when experimenting with unpredictable printmaking techniques. Opening at CCAS, Gorman Arts Centre, 6pm, Thursday, April 4. All welcome.

A work by Rick Cochrane

PAINTERS Rick Cochrane in “Making art” and Maynard Waters in “The last of the wine” are exhibiting at the Octagon ArtSpace, Bungendore Wood Works Gallery, in a show to be opened by artist Kerry McInnis at 2pm this Sunday, April 7. All welcome. The exhibition continues until May 30.

“Young girl” by Maya Pearce.

MAYA Pearce is an artist who moved to Australia from China three years ago. She will hold an exhibition at Strathnairn Gallery, Stockdill Drive, Holt, from April 4-28.

TERENCE Maloon will give the next Drill Hall Gallery on “Lorenzo Ghiberti: The Commentaries” in the ANU School of Art & Design Lecture Theatre, 3pm–4pm, Sunday, April 7. All welcome.

“Disturbed Air”, by Michelle Day. Photo: Paul Hay.

ARTIST Michelle Day demonstrates basic techniques such as manipulation and moulding of silicone, curing times, colouration, appropriate substrates, how to insert fine elements such as hair while wet, how to join or sew into silicone once cured and silicone OH&S requirements. ANCA Gallery, 1 Rosevear Street, Dickson. A 2.30pm artist talk will be followed by a workshop at 3pm, Sunday, April 7. Registrations to michelleday@gmail.com

THE “Inked: Play” exhibition at the National Library looks at the world of cartoons, ideas, history and politics in accessible and activity based ways and has a range of experiences to engage children during the school holidays. Children can see the Gumnut Babies going off to war, create their own cartoon or draw a protest sign to hang on the display wall. “Inked: Australian Cartoons”, National Library of Australia, Parkes, open daily.

Purma Special, 1937-1951, Purma Cameras Ltd., London, U.K. Black Bakelite Body. Photo: Brenton McGeachie.

ARTIST, art historian and curator Nigel Lendon will be giving a collector talk about his remarkable collection of over 200 plastic cameras from the earliest Bakelite to the latest disposables. Canberra Museum and Gallery, 6.30pm, Friday, April 5. Free but bookings to eventbrite.com.au by Wednesday, April 3.

“Botanical 1” by Michelle Young-Hares, 2019. Stoneware fired to cone 6.  Photo: Canberra Potters.

“DEPARTURES 1” presents the work completed by Michelle Young-Hares from Scotland, artist-in-residence at Canberra Potters from December 2018 to February 2019. Her complex clay sculptures are formed by attaching, grouping and creating new forms, recognisable in parts but startling in new juxtapositions. Watson Arts Centre, Aspinall Street, Watson, 10am to 4pm, Tuesday to Sunday, until April 14.

 

 

 

