Artists join the strike for climate change

IN an unusual move, the team at Beaver Galleries in Deakin, Susie and Martin Beaver, Emma Lonsdale and Kira Godoroja-Prieckaerts have invited the arts community of Canberra to come together tomorrow (Friday, September 9) to show support for the global strike for climate.

Students of ANU School of Art & Design, they say, have been busy creating placards for the strike.

In addition, to support the global week of climate action, Beaver has hung an impromptu display of some of their artists working in the climate change area.

Works by Alex Asch, Alexander Boynes, Julie Bartholomew, GW Bot, Mandy Martin, Dianne Fogwell and Michael Schlitz have been included.

Global Climate Strike, Glebe Park, noon, on Friday, September 20. Information at schoolstrike4climate.com