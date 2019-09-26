Artists paint the beauty and danger of PNG life

Share Canberra's trusted news:

Visual art / “Piksa Inap Tok (Pictures Can Talk): Contemporary Art from Papua New Guinea”. At ANU School of Art and Design Gallery, until October 18. Reviewed by JOHN LANDT.

THE beauty and dangers of everyday life in Papua New Guinea feature in this invigorating exhibition of recent works by PNG artists.

Joe Nalo’s vibrant painting “The Killer Waves” of 2005 responds to the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, which followed the 1998 PNG tsunami. The huge wave gathers people, elephants, other creatures, buildings and vehicles in a huge whirling vortex of destructive energy. The buildings on the land include mosques, other temples and the high-rise towers prevalent in Asian coastal communities. It reflects the artist’s concern about the damaging impacts on Asian and Pacific communities of climate change and other environmental issues.

Another work that reflects on environmental issues, “Tim Bilong Nova” (Noah’s Ark) by John Baundo, also shows the ongoing influence of biblical stories in PNG culture. The animals ride in the ark while the people in the rising water have tears streaming down their faces. The caption “Ma God em I passim duo bilong Sip” indicates a desire to be on the ship. Nearby, the captivating “Nativity Scene” (2003) sculpture by Gikmai Kundun, is made of welded iron pipes.

A series of exquisite ink drawings on paper by Manfred Wkeng Aseng highlight the joys and dangers of life in the highlands of Madang Province. The warm colours and intricate patterns of “The Marriage Moot” of 1996 bring to life a marriage scene where the bride hands her new husband a cigarette. In “Pregnant Woman Bitten by Snake” of 1996, the wide eyes of the woman and her unborn child reflect the distress of being bitten by a snake. Nearby, in “Kondal” (1996), a spider is portrayed with many babies. Each of their faces portrays an individual personality.

Many works engage with social issues, including the lino-cut prints by Laben Sakale, such as “Victim of Aids” from 2006. Other works display an interest in international events, such as the paintings of Osama bin Laden’s capture from 2014 by Simon Gende. Other highly accomplished works, such as “Tribal Wealth” (2010) by Gigs Wena, provide an engaging insight into the PNG’s rich cultural heritage.

This impressive exhibition has been curated by Dr Anna Edmundson in the ANU Centre for Heritage and Museum Studies. It was the brainchild of the late Dr Bill Standish, a renowned ANU academic, who sadly passed away in March this year, as the exhibition was being planned. The works are drawn from the collections of ANU alumni and are a testament to the strong links over many years between the ANU and the people of Papua New Guinea.