Arts / Aboriginal art ‘thrives’ at EPIC this weekend

JAKTMAN Australian Contemporary Art Gallery is presenting a pop up exhibition of Mornington Island Aboriginal art exhibition at EPIC over the weekend.

Established in 2005, “Mornington Island Art” is a thriving Aboriginal art centre located on Mornington Island in the Gulf of Carpentaria.

The energy and activity within the centre (and possibly the isolation from mainland influences) results in work characterised by a vivid and colourful palette as well as semi-abstract and abstract lines, shapes and forms.

Emerging artists exhibited by the centre include Kaye Bush, Johnny Williams, Amy Loogatha and Dorothy Gabori. But the forerunner of this movement was Sally Gabori (Mirdidingkingathi Juwarnda).

Mornington Island art exhibition, Showroom, Exhibition Park in Canberra (EPIC), 10am-5pm, Saturday and Sunday March 2 and 3, all welcome. Free entry.