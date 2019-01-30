Arts / Around the galleries

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

“EMERGING Contemporaries” is Craft ACT’s annual showcase of outstanding graduates and emerging craft practitioners from the ACT and its surrounding region. They’ll be joined by the participants of Craft ACT’s 2018 Indigenous Jewellery Project. Both will open along with Julie Ryder’s new show “The Hidden Sex”, which examines the overlooked contribution of women to science in the 19th century. Director of PhotoAccess Kirsten Wehner will open the event at Craft ACT: Craft and Design Centre, level 2, North Building, Civic Square, 6pm, Thursday, January 31. The show runs until March 16.

ARTISTS Julien Bowman, Georgia Carr, Kaspar Kagi, Brooke Sanderson and Justyna Stanczew disrupt linear narratives and arrangements of time, form and space in a new show at Tributary Projects, Unit 9, Molonglo Mall, 105 Newcastle Street, opening 6pm, January 31 and running to February 10.

SUKI & Hugh Gallery has Sharon Field’s solo exhibition “Nature’s Spectral Arch”, which explores aspects of a changed environment around the former slate mining village of Corris, Wales. Opening 3pm-5pm this Saturday, February 2. The exhibition then runs at the gallery, 38A Gibraltar Street, Bungendore, until March 17.

“BLACK Boy Fly” is a solo exhibition of works by Musonga Mbogo, an emerging Canberra artist who explores issues of diaspora, ethnicity, hybrid identity and globalisation. At Nishi Gallery, 17 Kendall Lane, NewActon, opens 6pm, Friday, February 1, then continues Wednesday to Saturday, 1am-6.30pm, until March 9.