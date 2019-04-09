Arts / Around the galleries

THE 2019 Craft ACT artist-in-residence program is themed “space craft”, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1969 moon landing. This year sees five artists, Sabine Pagan, Rohan Nicol, Michelle Hallinan, Megan Watson and Sean Booth, in residence. They’re holding a creative open day, with artist demonstrations and workshops and talks, at the historic Ready-Cut Cottage, Namadgi National Park 8.30am-3.40pm, Saturday, April 13. Bookings and all details at craftact.org.au

OPENING night of the annual members’ exhibition on the theme “For everything, there is a season” is at 45 Wallace Street, Braidwood, 6pm, Friday, April 12. The show then continues until April 28. In it local artists use a spectrum of mediums from traditional oil and watercolours to inventive use of fabric, paper and more. Information at bragart.com.au

PHOTOACCESS has two new group exhibitions in the Huw Davies Gallery. One, “Life in the Landscape 1 – The Causeway”, is a group exhibition resulting from a six-week PhotoAccess exploration facilitated by Wouter Van de Voorde. The other, “Close to Home”, is a PhotoAccess members’ exhibition documenting a place near where they live or something that affects them deeply. Both shows explore the relationship with place and present individual experiences and perspectives on the local environment. At Manuka Arts Centre, 10am-4pm, Tuesday to Saturday until May 4.

“CANBERRA Modern” is an annual calendar of engaging events celebrating the modernist spirit of the national capital. This year, running form April 13 to May 5, the event is described as a key part of the Canberra and Region Heritage Festival, with pop up activities at six different locations. One highlight will be the Modernist Market at University House, 10am-3pm, Sunday, April 14, all welcome. All program details to canberramodern.com

“OCULAR Demand” by Canberra painter Joel Arthur focuses on the physical and cognitive processes of constructing a painting as well as the role of perception. In this new body of work, he uses interrelated reoccurring motifs, pattern, gesture and palette. ANCA Gallery, 1 Rosevear Place, Dickson. Closed Easter long weekend.

THE Artists Society of Canberra/ACT Catchment Groups art exhibition, “Space and Spaces” is part of the Canberra and Region Heritage Festival. The formal opening is in the atrium of the Canberra Centre, overlooking the Ainslie Place fountain, and will include prize giving and refreshments. At 5.30pm for 6pm, Thursday, April 12, all welcome. The exhibition continues daily until April 19.

M16 Artspace has five new exhibitions opening this week: “Babel” sees artist Graham Eadie respond to the biblical story; “One” is a visual insight into the Great War by Murray Kirkland; “Treading Lightly in One Place” is Robert Bleyerveen’s own experience of being prevented from painting by nerve injuries then slowly readjusted to painting smaller works; Jodie Cunningham has a colourful installation; and Fran Romano’s new work “Memento Mori” is in Chutespace. Opening at 21 Blaxland Crescent, Griffith, 6pm Thursday, April 11, all welcome. The shows continues until Sunday, April 28, Wednesday to Sunday, 12pm-5pm.

THE Queanbeyan Leagues Club art competition and exhibition is in the Queanbeyan Art Society, Gallery 6, Trinculo Place, Queanbeyan, under the bridge on the Queanbeyan River bank, daily 10am to 12.30pm, until April 28.

“THE Land and the Sky” is a mixed media exhibition in a variety of media such as photography, printmaking, weaving, painting, felting and sculpture by participants in the term one bungee after-school and in-school expressive art classes, in celebration of youth week. Opening at Belconnen Community Gallery, Belconnen Community Centre, Swanson Court, Belconnen, 6pm, Wednesday, April 10, all welcome, and then the exhibition continues until April 26, 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday.