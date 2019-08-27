Arts / Around the Galleries

Share Canberra's trusted news:

“HAVE A Go” is a combination of two separate bodies of work by former Canberra street artist Luke Cornish, best known here as “ELK”. In the exhibition he has merged art from his solo exhibition “The Sea”, with new works created off the back of his now-notorious “(Not) Welcome To Bondi” mural. Many of the pieces reflect his first-hand experiences in war-torn Syria, which he has visited three times. Opens at aMBUSH Gallery, in the Cultural Centre Kambri, ANU Building 153, L2, Acton, 6pm-9pm, Thursday, August 29. It then continues daily 10am-6pm, and from noon-5pm on weekends until September 29. There will be a panel talk and Q&A, Saturday, 1pm, August 31. Free event.

NANCY Sever Gallery is presenting work by one of Australia’s leading ceramicists, Greg Daly, in the exhibition “Greg Daly: 101st”. The exhibition marks his 101st show after 45 years of making. The Australian landscape is a constant in his art. Greg says: “I have always drawn inspiration from my surroundings and this prompted the original working title of this exhibition, ‘Line of Sight: Land, Sky, Light’.” At the Nancy Sever Gallery, Gorman Arts Centre, 11am-5pm, Wednesday to Sunday, August 28 to September 22.

PHOTOACCESS has two new exhibitions: “How to find yourself in a world made of images” by PhotoAccess’ “Double Exposure” resident Kirsty Macafee, who explores and questions the nature of contemporary photographic images; and “Plastic Fantastic”, where Nigel Lendon looks at how the introduction of plastic cameras revolutionised vernacular photography. Huw Davies Gallery Manuka Arts Centre, until September 28.

BEAVER Galleries have work by one of the regions’ most distinctive ceramicists in “Cathy Franzi Seven mountains and a lake: porcelain”, at 81 Denison Street, Deakin, opening 6pm on Thursday, August 29. The exhibition will run until September 15. Also at Beaver Galleries from August 29 will be the exhibition tiled, “Sarah Tomasetti: Wayfaring paintings”.

AT the centre of “Measuring the Sky” by Graeme Wood is “caelum camena”, a 24-hour video projection of fragments collected from skies and literature. That is accompanied by a set of 24 graphite pencil drawings, each 11 centimetres square; and each commenced on the page as a frame from the video (at 24 frames a second over 24 hours, that totals 2,073,600 separate atmospheres). At Canberra Contemporary Art Space, 19 Furneaux Street, Manuka, until 5pm, Sunday, September 1. It’ll then run from 11am-5pm, Friday to Sunday.

“CONNECTIONS: Wildlife of Tidbinbilla” is an exhibition of paintings by Canberra artist Emily Birks, which illustrate the unique and vulnerable species who call Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve home. Emily is inspired by the work Australian ecologists are doing to preserve native species. At Tidbinbilla Visitor Centre, off Paddy’s River Road, Canberra, 9am-5pm, daily, August 31 to December 5. The official opening will be held at 3pm, Saturday, August 31. All welcome.

“DRYAD/Hamadryad” continues Graham Eadie’s ongoing exploration of the balance between abstract expressive qualities of acrylic paint, colours and surfaces, with the capacity of paint to generate images, which directly represent the observable world. At ANCA Gallery, 1 Rosevear Place, Dickson. Opening by Raquel Ormella, 6pm, Wednesday, August 28,. All welcome. The exhibition then continues until September 15.