Arts / Around the Galleries

By
Helen Musa
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
“Earth Images” by Tarisse King.

THE new Art Mark Gallery will specialise in ethically sourced indigenous art. As a member of the Indigenous Art Code, it will work closely with indigenous artists, community-based art centres and indigenous owned businesses to provide curated exhibitions throughout the year, beginning with “Earth, Water and Fire” by Tarisse and Sarrita King. It will run from September 5 to October 10. The opening by Arts Minister Gordon Ramsay will be preceded by a smoking and Welcome to Country ceremony by Ngunnawal Elder Tina Brown. At 52 Wollongong Street, Fyshwick, 6pm, September 5. Free entry.

“Destination Gaza” by Fatima Killeen

BELCONNEN Arts Centre presents “Collision: Conflict of Sacred Realities” by Canberra artist Fatima Killeen. It’s a celebration of beauty and generosity, bringing understanding and resolve to the negative stereotype surrounding the Arab and Muslim communities in Australia. Also at the centre is “On the Edge” by Christine Scott. Both show run September 6 to October 27, with the opening at 6pm, Friday, September 6. All welcome.

ASOC’s 2018 spring setup

SELF-funded and run entirely by volunteers, the Artists Society of Canberra was founded in 1927. With more than 350 works on display at this year’s annual exhibition, the popular show is at the Fitters Workshop, Kingston, opening 6pm, Friday, September 6, all welcome. It then continues 10am-5pm daily until September 15. All works are for sale.

A painting by Nell Anderson

“LIGHT And Atmosphere With Watercolour And Pen” is an exhibition of paintings by Nell Anderson to be opened by Jan Vincent at Wattle Park Uniting Church, Barton Highway, 5.30pm, Friday, September 6. All welcome. The exhibition then continues 10am-4pm on Saturday and Sunday, September 7 and 8.

A work by Thomas Stevens

BELCONNEN Community Gallery series presents “Disembodied”, an exhibition of paintings by Thomas Stevens, whose portraiture and figures are evocative, bringing his everyday subjects to life. At the Belconnen Community Gallery, Belconnen Community Centre, Swanson Court, 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday, September 3-13. Opening celebration, 5.30-7.30pm, Wednesday, September 4, all welcome.

CANBERRA Glassworks invited Jamie North to make works which utilised the by-product of the glass making process, allowing him to further explore glass as a new sculptural and functional material. The result is on display in Gallery One at the Glassworks.

MEANTIME in “Occupying Light”, Richard Whiteley explores negative structures and suggested forms in glass solids, creating a dialogue between the void and the form. On display in Smokestack Gallery at Canberra Glassworks, 11 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston, September 5 to October 20.

Aboriginal Embassy, January 27, 1972. Left to right: Michael Anderson, Billy Craigie, Bert Williams and Tony Coorey. Photo: Courtesy of the Tribune / SEARCH Foundation

A floor talk on the Aboriginal Tent Embassy, will see Aboriginal activists Michael Anderson of the Euahalayi Nation and Wiradjuri man Paul Coe talk about this enduring site of protest at Canberra Museum and Gallery as part of “Activism: forces for change in Canberra”. At CMAG, 1pm–2pm, Thursday, September 5. The Welcome to Country will be performed by Dr Matilda House.

“Sap” by Derek O’Connor, mixed media, 2004. Canberra Museum and Gallery Collection.

ALSO at CMAG is “The Garden City”, highlighting the work of the 90-year-old Horticultural Society of Canberra, from planning the National Rose Garden and holding flower shows to the production of the much loved and often-thumbed “Canberra Gardener” book. From September 7 to November 2. Opening, 6pm, Thursday, September 5.

“Benita Tunks”, installation detail, 2019, clay and wood

M16 Artspace has as follows: “Restoring the Balance Kerry Shepherdson”, which sees Di Broomhall, Narelle Phillips and Leo Robba suggest that human beings are intrinsically connected to the natural world, often using fresh materials to be added at the 11th hour; “Collapse” is Benita Tunks’ new installation. It responds to concerns for the destruction of bee populations worldwide; “Surround Us” features work by Keith Bailey, Lex Beardsell, Cherylynne Holmes, Alan Howard, Ian Robertson and Jane Styles of the 2012 ConneXus group; and in Chute Space, “Inside and Out” features works by Jane Dunn. All at 21 Blaxland Crescent, Griffith, opening 6pm, Thursday, September 5. All welcome. The show then continues from noon-2pm, Wednesday to Sunday, until September 22.

“Alpine Magic, Mount Feathertop” by Scott Leggo.

PHOTOGRAPHER Scott Leggo says: “The snow just keeps coming. How good!” Visitors to Scott Leggo Gallery at 45 Jardine Street, Kingston, can see what happened when he got out among some of the snow storms this season to capture new and different winter scenes.

A chair by the late George Kóródy.

“DESIGNED not decorated: George Kóródy’s modernist furniture” opens at Nishi Gallery, NewActon, at 6pm this Friday, September 6. It’s an exhibition of privately owned furniture, dating from 1947 until the mid-1950s which celebrates the late Hungarian architect, teacher and designer George Kóródy’s significant contribution to Australian modernism. The exhibition continues until September 30.

THIS is the 13th year Strathnairn Arts are presenting the people’s choice SQUARES exhibition, a major event that draws many participants and audiences to Strathnairn to view the small paintings and to enjoy the grounds, shop and café. Prize giving event in the Homestead Galleries at 2pm, this Sunday, September 8. All welcome.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articlePutting some science into hot chocolate
Next articleDemise of democracy starts with cash in a plastic bag
Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply