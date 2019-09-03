Arts / Around the Galleries

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE new Art Mark Gallery will specialise in ethically sourced indigenous art. As a member of the Indigenous Art Code, it will work closely with indigenous artists, community-based art centres and indigenous owned businesses to provide curated exhibitions throughout the year, beginning with “Earth, Water and Fire” by Tarisse and Sarrita King. It will run from September 5 to October 10. The opening by Arts Minister Gordon Ramsay will be preceded by a smoking and Welcome to Country ceremony by Ngunnawal Elder Tina Brown. At 52 Wollongong Street, Fyshwick, 6pm, September 5. Free entry.

BELCONNEN Arts Centre presents “Collision: Conflict of Sacred Realities” by Canberra artist Fatima Killeen. It’s a celebration of beauty and generosity, bringing understanding and resolve to the negative stereotype surrounding the Arab and Muslim communities in Australia. Also at the centre is “On the Edge” by Christine Scott. Both show run September 6 to October 27, with the opening at 6pm, Friday, September 6. All welcome.

SELF-funded and run entirely by volunteers, the Artists Society of Canberra was founded in 1927. With more than 350 works on display at this year’s annual exhibition, the popular show is at the Fitters Workshop, Kingston, opening 6pm, Friday, September 6, all welcome. It then continues 10am-5pm daily until September 15. All works are for sale.

“LIGHT And Atmosphere With Watercolour And Pen” is an exhibition of paintings by Nell Anderson to be opened by Jan Vincent at Wattle Park Uniting Church, Barton Highway, 5.30pm, Friday, September 6. All welcome. The exhibition then continues 10am-4pm on Saturday and Sunday, September 7 and 8.

BELCONNEN Community Gallery series presents “Disembodied”, an exhibition of paintings by Thomas Stevens, whose portraiture and figures are evocative, bringing his everyday subjects to life. At the Belconnen Community Gallery, Belconnen Community Centre, Swanson Court, 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday, September 3-13. Opening celebration, 5.30-7.30pm, Wednesday, September 4, all welcome.

CANBERRA Glassworks invited Jamie North to make works which utilised the by-product of the glass making process, allowing him to further explore glass as a new sculptural and functional material. The result is on display in Gallery One at the Glassworks.

MEANTIME in “Occupying Light”, Richard Whiteley explores negative structures and suggested forms in glass solids, creating a dialogue between the void and the form. On display in Smokestack Gallery at Canberra Glassworks, 11 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston, September 5 to October 20.

A floor talk on the Aboriginal Tent Embassy, will see Aboriginal activists Michael Anderson of the Euahalayi Nation and Wiradjuri man Paul Coe talk about this enduring site of protest at Canberra Museum and Gallery as part of “Activism: forces for change in Canberra”. At CMAG, 1pm–2pm, Thursday, September 5. The Welcome to Country will be performed by Dr Matilda House.

ALSO at CMAG is “The Garden City”, highlighting the work of the 90-year-old Horticultural Society of Canberra, from planning the National Rose Garden and holding flower shows to the production of the much loved and often-thumbed “Canberra Gardener” book. From September 7 to November 2. Opening, 6pm, Thursday, September 5.

M16 Artspace has as follows: “Restoring the Balance Kerry Shepherdson”, which sees Di Broomhall, Narelle Phillips and Leo Robba suggest that human beings are intrinsically connected to the natural world, often using fresh materials to be added at the 11th hour; “Collapse” is Benita Tunks’ new installation. It responds to concerns for the destruction of bee populations worldwide; “Surround Us” features work by Keith Bailey, Lex Beardsell, Cherylynne Holmes, Alan Howard, Ian Robertson and Jane Styles of the 2012 ConneXus group; and in Chute Space, “Inside and Out” features works by Jane Dunn. All at 21 Blaxland Crescent, Griffith, opening 6pm, Thursday, September 5. All welcome. The show then continues from noon-2pm, Wednesday to Sunday, until September 22.

PHOTOGRAPHER Scott Leggo says: “The snow just keeps coming. How good!” Visitors to Scott Leggo Gallery at 45 Jardine Street, Kingston, can see what happened when he got out among some of the snow storms this season to capture new and different winter scenes.

“DESIGNED not decorated: George Kóródy’s modernist furniture” opens at Nishi Gallery, NewActon, at 6pm this Friday, September 6. It’s an exhibition of privately owned furniture, dating from 1947 until the mid-1950s which celebrates the late Hungarian architect, teacher and designer George Kóródy’s significant contribution to Australian modernism. The exhibition continues until September 30.

THIS is the 13th year Strathnairn Arts are presenting the people’s choice SQUARES exhibition, a major event that draws many participants and audiences to Strathnairn to view the small paintings and to enjoy the grounds, shop and café. Prize giving event in the Homestead Galleries at 2pm, this Sunday, September 8. All welcome.