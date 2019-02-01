Arts / Building grant for Queanbeyan Art Society

MEMBER for Monaro and NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro yesterday (Thursday, January 31) visited Queanbeyan Art Society to announce funding of $71,250 for a major regiment renovation to the cottage.

“Our local artists capture Queanbeyan in a way that few other can… providing local artists with a space where they can focus on the work is a great achievement,” Mr Barilaro said.

He said the funding would be used to enclose the existing pergola, re-floor the area to transfer it into a new gallery room, enlarge the boundary fence and create a better public entrance with a disabled access ramp.

With more than 350 members in the Queanbeyan area, the thriving society hopes the expansion will cement the place of the cottage gallery under the bridge as a local focal point.

Society president Barry Cranston said members were thrilled by yesterday’s announcement.