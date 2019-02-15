Arts / Canberra ballet teachers honoured by Royal Academy

TWO legendary Canberra ballet teachers have been honoured with the “President’s Award” from the Royal Academy of Dance.

Lisa Clarke and Kim Harvey, who are registered with RAD, were recognised for their services to dance education in the Canberra region.

Both are long-standing members of the Canberra dance community, with a track record for getting their graduates into top international ballet schools and companies.

The President’s Award, established in 1992 with its global head office in London, recognises an individual who has, for many years, dedicated themselves over and above the call of duty to the Royal Academy of Dance in particular and to the art of dance in general.

Lisa Clarke studied dance education in the UK before returning to Australia and teaching in Canberra. She is a founding member of the RAD’s voluntary Regional Advisory Panel in ACT and Riverina which was formed to provide opportunities for RAD students to take part in events to further their training in ballet and to mark their achievements in awards days and annual gala performances.

She was panel chair, supporting not only her own dance school’s students but thousands of other dance enthusiasts and educators in the Canberra region over the years. She is also a tutor and mentor for new dance teachers on the Academy’s Certificate in Ballet Teaching Studies program.

Kim Harvey also runs her own dance studio in the Canberra region and again was a founding member of the same Regional Advisory Panel, supporting the RAD in delivering high quality events and experiences for its students and teachers. She has led the way in driving support for young dancers from the dance world and broader communities.

RAD’s national director Bronwyn Watkins says: “Their dedication to dance and generosity with their time over the years has seen the Academy’s activities in the region grow and flourish.”

The awards were presented on the weekend by Bronwyn Watkins and the RAD’s chief executive, Luke Rittner, in Australia to attend the Regional Advisory Panel’s Annual General Meeting.