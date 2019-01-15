Arts / Cole stages rollicking outdoor play

“THE Auction” is playing for one night only at a park in O’Connor this week.

Written by O’Connor resident and Canberra music identity Katie Cole, it’s the first ever play to be staged in the park’s amphitheatre behind the O’Connor Cooperative School between Finn and Busby streets O’Connor.

“The Auction” is billed as a rollicking tale in spoken word, dance and song that will make the audience think again about how personal, political and corporate power can come together in the places they love.

Directed by Mirjana Ristevski and Michael McNally, it features a new cast of emerging Canberra actors such as Ellen Sedgley, George Breynard, James Gardner, Marcel Cole, Meg Foster and Natasha Lyall.

The development of the work by Cole has been supported by The Street Theatre’s Hive dramaturgical program and all proceeds will go to to the O’Connor Tocumwal Parklands Landcare group to purchase plants for the park.

“The Auction” amphitheatre, in the park between Finn and Busby streets O’Connor, Thursday, January 17, 6pm, picnic bring a hamper, 7pm, plays starts. Entry by gold coin donation.