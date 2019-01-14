Arts / Forrest concert full of famous Italian songs

AFTER a huge success for Italian mandolin virtuoso Carlo Aonzo at the “FAME” Festival Canberra concert on the weekend, he’ll be back on stage tomorrow (Tuesday, January 15) night at the Italian Cultural Centre.

This time Carlo Aonzo will join the Canberra Mandolin Orchestra and the Dante Music Viva Choir for a concert of famous Italian songs, classical pieces and Australian music for mandolin, orchestra and guitar.

The concert will also feature classical guitar player Segundo Vasquez.

Carlo Aonzo, Italian Cultural Centre, 78 Franklin Street, Forrest, 7.30pm-10pm, Tuesday, January 15. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au or tickets at the door.