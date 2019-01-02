Arts / Garden recital by rising piano star

POLISH pianist Lucas (Lukasz) Krupinski is, by any estimate, a rising star of the piano world – and he keeps coming back to Canberra.

Since September, he’s been studying full time at the Royal College of Music in London under Prof Dmitri Alexeev, but he is taking time off to pay a visit to Canberra with his mother, Agnieszka, over the holidays and has agreed to perform a one-off “garden recital” at the Red Hill home of music patrons Brian and Dianne Anderson.

The Anderson garden was previously opened through Australia’s Open Garden Scheme.

It’s not the first time he has performed for the Andersons, having previously played works by the great Polish composer there in support of Canberra’s Australian International Chopin Piano Competition.

The past year has been good for the young artist. Krupinski won the 7th International Piano Competition in San Marino in March and performed during the year for the presidents of China and Poland and at Carnegie Hall.

Born in 1992 in Warsaw, he graduated Magna cum Laude first from the Fryderyk Chopin University of Music in Warsaw. He has come first in international piano competitions in Aachen, Hannover, Minsk, Belarus, and Tomsk and has twice been honoured with the Minister of Culture and National Heritage Prize for remarkable artistic accomplishments. In 2016 he was honoured with a Commemorative Medal from Fryderyk Chopin University of Music.

“Chopin in the Garden”, 57 Arthur Circle Red Hill, 5.30pm for 6pm, Saturday, January 12, advance bookings essential to 0414 628007 or 0412 625920. There will be some seating, but guests are invited to bring their own chair or blanket to sit on.