Arts / Grants boost local screen projects

ACT Minister for the Arts and Cultural Events, Gordon Ramsay, today (February 14) announced the 2019 Screen Arts Funding recipients in the Legislative Assembly.

Congratulating them on the quality of their proposals, Minister Ramsay said the ACT government and Screen Canberra would be supporting six to the tune of almost $84,000.

“The grants support all narrative screen art forms and this year we’re backing script development for a TV series, production of two short films, a web series, a documentary and the development of a new game,” he said.

“The number of applicants increased significantly this year, reflecting Screen Canberra’s important role and growing interest in our screen sector.”

Screen Canberra CEO Monica Penders said: “We are very pleased to see such a diverse range of practitioners given the opportunity to develop their artistic practices in the screen sector.”

The 2019 Screen Arts Funding grants are as follows:

Claudia Cooney will receive $14,164 to work with an experienced screenwriter to draft a pilot episode script for her drama series, “Monsoon Season”, a relationship and political drama which will consider the international connections Canberra has with the aid world.

Meg Donnelly will receive $14,734 for the production of a short film called “The Sacred”. Co-directed with Marisa Martin, this project will provide Donnelly with the opportunity to develop her skills as an emerging screenwriter and aspiring director.

Christian Doran will receive $15,000 to develop Mirrors, an eight-part web series about an isolated novelist tormented after seeing her death in a mirror.

Zayaan Jappie will receive $13,700 to develop an experimental short documentary featuring professional boxer Bianca Elamir, a young Canberra Muslim woman boxer.

Nicole Lawson and Craig Brown of Shy Kids Club will receive $9411 to attend the Game Developers Conference in San Fransisco, the world’s largest professional game industry event.

Marisa Martin will receive $16,960 to produce a horror short film, “Violet Daze”, that will serve as a proof of concept for a future feature film.

