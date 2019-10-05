Arts identities in near miss as gallery tree falls

Share Canberra's trusted news:

“CITYNEWS” arts editor Helen Musa and her internationally known author/poet son Omar Musa were a heartbeat from being crushed by a falling tree last night (October 4).

“We were coming out of an event at the National Portrait Gallery in my car when, without warning, a big tree fell down right in front of us,” Helen says.

“We were lucky, I braked just in time but it was all made a bit more dodgy in last night’s wet weather.”

In the absence of any immediate security assistance, the Musas waited to ensure other people didn’t crash into the fallen tree in the dark.

“Someone asked us if we were the SES,” she says.

“After this, I might get a Lotto ticket or two!”