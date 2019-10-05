Arts identities in near miss as gallery tree falls

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Helen Musa walks alongside the fallen tree lying in the dark at the Portrait Gallery last night.

“CITYNEWS” arts editor Helen Musa and her internationally known author/poet son Omar Musa were a heartbeat from being crushed by a falling tree last night (October 4).

Near miss… Omar Musa.

“We were coming out of an event at the National Portrait Gallery in my car when, without warning, a big tree fell down right in front of us,” Helen says.

“We were lucky, I braked just in time but it was all made a bit more dodgy in last night’s wet weather.”
In the absence of any immediate security assistance, the Musas waited to ensure other people didn’t crash into the fallen tree in the dark.
“Someone asked us if we were the SES,” she says.
“After this, I might get a Lotto ticket or two!”

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleMan extradited to face Canberra sex charges
Next articleSuspicious death in Palmerston
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply