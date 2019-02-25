Arts in the City / A musical journey to Lisbon

THE five-piece Alma Orquestra plans to transport Smith’s to Lisbon with Fado and folkloric songs of the Iberian Peninsula, as well as music from Portuguese-speaking nations of Cape Verde, Angola and Brazil. At Smith’s Alternative, Civic, 3.30pm, Sunday, March 3. Book at smithsalternative.com

THE Australian Rugby Choir members say they’re off again to the five-day biennial Cornwall International Male Choir Festival held in the cathedral city of Truro from May 2-6. They’ll be competing in the festival’s choir competition. “Prospective New Members Night” is at Patterson Hall, Curtin Primary School, 7.30pm, Thursday, March 7. Would-be choristers should call 0448 839440.

TUGGERANONG Arts Centre’s innovative art curator Narelle Phillips is retiring after seven years of non-stop exhibitions and is, we hear, moving to CIT to teach floral art, her first love.

“BEAUTY and the Beast” is a perennial winner with audiences, as Canberra Philharmonic is anticipating with its coming production. Top heavy with local stars, it’s at Erindale Theatre, March 7-23. Book at philo.org.au or 6257 1950.

“THE Full Monty” follows six down-on-their-luck steelworkers who come up with a bold way to make some quick cash. Chris Baldock is staging the musical version of this crowd-pleaser for SUPA Productions, with a hot creative team and “a dream cast that will knock audiences socks off.” The Q, March 8-23. Nook at theq.net.au or 6285 6390.

MARGARET Wright’s National Eight Foot Pitch Recorder Orchestra for the larger and deeper recorders will see more than 57 players from Queensland, Victoria and the regions here for NEFPRO ’19, Woden Seniors Club, Corinna Street, Phillip, 10am-4pm, Sunday, March 3. Book at u3acanberra.org.au

ANU Honours graduate in piano, Lucus Allerton, is taking a look into childhood in a concert for grown-ups, built around Robert Schumann’s “Scenes from Childhood”, showing what Schumann’s many hangovers teach us about childhood creativity. Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 3.30pm, Sunday, March 3. Book at trybooking.com

APPLICATIONS are now open for Music Scholarships for 2019 awarded by the Wesley Music Foundation and Wesley Uniting Church (since 1994) to outstanding voice and instrumental students at tertiary and secondary level. Apply at wesleycanberra.org.au by 5pm, Thursday, March 7. Inquiries to 6232 7248.

THE Australian Chamber Orchestra’s coming Beethoven & Prokofiev concerts will be directed by “fiery and charismatic” Italian violinist Lorenza Borrani. At Llewellyn Hall, 8pm, Saturday, March 9. Book at aco.com.au or 1800 444444.