Arts in the City / Award winner plays at The Q

Arts editor HELEN MUSA’s weekly wrap of who’s doing what where in the arts.

STEPHEN Fisher-King, who grew up in Canberra, was a soloist with the Woden Valley Youth Choir and studied at the Canberra School of Music, has amassed an incredible nine Mo Awards and eight Annual Australian Club Entertainment Awards — the latest for “70s Unplugged,” named Best Production Show at the 2019 ACE Awards. He’ll perform the show at The Q on Wednesday, August 14, 10.30am and 7.30pm. Book at theq.net.au or 6285 6290.

NIGEL Palfreman, artist-in-residence at the Playing Field Studio and a drama and media teacher at St Edmund’s College, is staging eight of his own short plays and a song co-written with local muso Frank Zappia, under the title “Hang on a Second”. Expect to see everything from a film noir mystery to the AGM of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. At Smith’s Alternative, 7pm, August 16. Book at smithsalternative.com

CANBERRA artist Sukhvinder Saggu has won second prize in an experimental art competition run by “International Art Magazine” in April-May this year, and has also been featured in the August edition of “American Art Collector“ for his abstract painting “Push and Pull.”

THE Canberra Symphony Orchestra’s inaugural Kingsland resident artist, violist Alina Zamfir, will perform with pianist Ella Luhtasaari in “British Impressionists’ Journey to America”, a program of works by Bloch, Bridge and Clarke. At Wesley Music Centre, 12.40pm-1.20pm, Wednesday, August 14. No bookings, tickets at the door.

THE Street Theatre continues its tradition of celebrating jazz each winter by welcoming pianist and ANU School of Music graduate Marc Hannaford and his trio back on August 11, followed on August 16 by Spirograph Studies and then Gai Bryant with “Caribe Havana Return Por Favor” on August 25. Book at thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.

UNDER the baton of Craig Johnson, Brindabella Orchestra will perform pieces by Humperdinck, Mozart, Holst, Delius and others for its winter concert. At Weston Community Hub Neighbourhood Hall, corner of Hilder and Gritten Streets, Weston, 2pm, Sunday, August 18. Entry by donation.

KYLE Ramsay-Daniel will join Limestone Consort to perform Lars-Erik Larsson’s “Concertino for Double Bass & String Orchestra”. The ensemble will also perform works by Vivaldi, Reger and Graupner. No bookings, exit by donation ($20 suggested). At St Paul’s Anglican Church, Manuka, 2pm, Sunday, August 11.

MARKO Sever, who has just completed postgraduate studies at the Royal Academy of Music, winning prizes in organ playing and academia, will perform an organ recital at Wesley Uniting Church at 3pm, August 11. Book at trybooking.com