Arts in the City / Nigel plays Johann and George

SUPERSTAR virtuoso violinist Nigel Kennedy returns to Australia this month to perform works by Johann Sebastian Bach and George Gershwin. At Llewellyn Hall, 8pm, Friday, January 25. Book at premier.ticketek.com.au

THE Wild Wogs are back with “Wild Wogs 2 – The Return of the Wild Wogs” as comedians George Kapiniaris, Gabriel Rossi, James Liotta and Joe Avati, with a few guests, take the stage at the Hellenic Club of Canberra, Woden, 8pm, Friday, February 1. Book at trybooking.com

LONDON cabaret identity Amy Saunders (“Miss Behave”) and her sidekick Tiffany will perform a night of “satirically subversive fun and games that has even the most conservative audience turned unruly”. It’s part of the Canberra Theatre Centre’s “Etcetera” season. At The Playhouse, January 29-February 2. Book at 6275 2700.

IN the lead up to the Mother Tongue Multilingual Poetry Showcase at the National Multicultural Festival, director Jacqui Malins is staging open-mic poetry evenings on January 21 and 28. At Smith’s Alternative, 76 Alinga Street, Civic. Book at smithsalternative.com or tickets at the door.

PADMA Menon is holding a “Moving Archetypes” summer dance contemplation intensive, “Siva the Cosmic Dancer”, to expand and reflect through the dance world of Siva, Lord of the Dance. No experience needed. At The Street Theatre, 9.30am-1pm, fees apply. Book at movingarchetypes.com.au