Arts in the City / Summer lovin’ in the gallery garden

SWEPT away by the romance of “Love and Desire: Pre-Raphaelite Masterpieces from the Tate”, the National Gallery is cooking up a season of “Summer Lovin’.” Reality TV series personality and author Osher Günsberg will host a summer party in the gallery to which couples, singles and groups are welcome. Ticket price includes entry to the exhibition, where they may be “seduced by the iconic artworks”. In the Australian Garden, NGA, 6pm-9pm, Saturday, January 19. Book at nga.gov.au.

“A SLICE of the incredible Brooklyn nightlife” is coming to town in the form of “Sasha Velour Live”, a 75-minute, one-person show created by Velour (Alexander Hedges Steinberg), the winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9″. Celebrating the “heart of drag”, the show includes some of her favourite numbers, including “Cellophane” and “This Woman’s Work”. At The Playhouse, Wednesday, January 9, book at canberratheatrecentre.com.au

CANBERRA artist Kylie Fogarty has been commissioned by Quest Apartment Hotels to create two pieces of art for the foyer of its new Quest Canberra City Walk. The pieces, “Stringybark Study 2” and “The Grand Duo”, feature the gum trees of North Canberra. Fogarty says she is “fascinated by trees, the stories they tell, the connection to their location and the fauna they support”.

M16’s “Art Roadshow” is a new venture where 10 items produced by the public will be selected, displayed and discussed with certified Canberra fine art and antiques valuer Andrew Whitehead to uncover their stories and value. “Have you ever wondered what that artwork that you found in the garage sale from down the road is actually worth?” M16 asks. Expressions of interest to have items valued are due to m16artspace.com.au by 5pm, February 22. Book for the roadshow night on March 18 at eventbrite.com.au

ACT Veterans and Arts Minister Gordon Ramsay has announced the allocation of $10,000 to the “Boots N’ All Choir: Strong Together in Song” project, to provide resources and a safe space for veterans, their families and first responders to sing together.