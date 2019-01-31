Arts / Music returns to the gardens

THE “Summer Sounds” concert series is returning to the Australian National Botanic Gardens.

For the next two weekends local talent will bring a feast of blues, hot jazz, big band sound, rock and pop.

As dance troupes Jumptown Swing and Canberra Swing Katz will strut their stuff and entice audience members up to dance.

Visitors can bring a picnic or visit onsite catering street stalls from Pure Gelato, Capital Woodfired Pizza, Le Petit Breton (French Crepes), La Empanada, Lenton Bar.

The events are billed as suitable for family, friends and “any closet dancers you know”.

The program is as follows:

February 2: 10 piece ensemble Bewitched with Jumptown Swing

February 3: Band of the Royal Military College with Jumptown Swing

February 9: Big Boss Groove fronted by singers Kieran Sloan and Toni Maxfield, with Canberra Swing Katz

February 10: Annie and the Armadillos with Canberra Swing Katz.

Summer Sounds, Australian National Botanic Gardens, Clunies Ross Street, Acton, 5pm-7.30pm, February 2, 3, 9 and 10. Bookings to parksaustralia.gov.au