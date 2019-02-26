Arts / Naomi’s eucalyptus leaves adorn Denman

AN ANU student’s sculpture of bright red, steel pieces shaped like eucalyptus leaves are now adorning the front of the Denman Village Shops in the Molonglo Valley.

Naomi Taylor Royds’ work, “Eucalyptus Triad”, won her $5000 as part of a competition for a piece of public art for the precinct, the ninth piece of public art commissioned for Denman Prospect. Entrants were encouraged to come up with a design that used durable and low maintenance materials.

The sculpture was inspired by the simple organic shapes of native eucalyptus trees and consists of three steel parts, each of which is approximately six metres high with elevated circles representing the colours of the many blossoms.

“It’s been a great experience and exciting to see ‘Eucalyptus Triad’ installed at Denman Prospect for all to enjoy,” Royds says.

“It’s wonderful to see the sculpture standing majestically in its intended surroundings.”

Capital Airport Group managed the fabrication and installation of the sculpture with input from Royds and Austec Engineering.

“At Denman Prospect, we are striving to build a community that all Canberrans can enjoy and public art is a large part of our strategy to build an unforgettable neighbourhood,” says Nick McDonald Crowley, director of project delivery at Denman Prospect.