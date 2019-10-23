Arts shock: CMAG chief resigns

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE director of the Canberra Museum and Gallery and Corporate Strategy for the Cultural Facilities Corporation, Shane Breynard, has resigned to focus on his doctoral studies at the ANU, it was announced to staff by CEO Harriet Elvin this morning.

Breynard, who originally came to the CFC as director of CMAG and Historic Places, has been on a planned eight-month period of leave from early April to early December to undertake the initial stage of these studies, with Sophie Chessell acting as director in his absence, a role in which she will continue while recruitment to the position takes place.

As he told “CityNews” in January, Breynard’s’ research topic will examine the history of Canberra on film, with a focus on the innovative use of archival film in museum display and online.

Ms Elvin said she had accepted his resignation with regret. His achievements, she added, had included strengthening CMAG’s reciprocal role with Canberra’s community, increasing visitor numbers and leading an innovative exhibition program including “World War: the Denmans, Empire and Australia, 1910–1917”, CMAG’s first exhibition to travel to Europe.

He also led major capital projects, including the upgrade of CMAG’s climate control systems and the current project to improve CMAG’s collection storage and exhibition areas.

For his part, Breynard says: “The organisation is in excellent health and I am confident it will embrace the opportunities ahead with its customary tenacity, focus and creativity.”