Arts shock: CMAG chief resigns

By
Helen Musa
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE director of the Canberra Museum and Gallery and Corporate Strategy for the Cultural Facilities Corporation, Shane Breynard, has resigned to focus on his doctoral studies at the ANU, it was announced to staff by CEO Harriet Elvin  this morning.

Leaving… Shane Breynard.

Breynard, who originally came to the CFC as director of CMAG and Historic Places, has been on a planned eight-month period of leave from early April to early December to undertake the initial stage of these studies, with Sophie Chessell acting as director in his absence, a role in which she will continue while recruitment to the position takes place.

As he told “CityNews” in January, Breynard’s’ research topic will examine the history of Canberra on film, with a focus on the innovative use of archival film in museum display and online.

Ms Elvin said she had accepted his resignation with regret. His achievements, she added, had included strengthening CMAG’s reciprocal role with Canberra’s community, increasing visitor numbers and leading an innovative exhibition program including “World War: the Denmans, Empire and Australia, 1910–1917”, CMAG’s first exhibition to travel to Europe.

He also led major capital projects, including the upgrade of CMAG’s climate control systems and the current project to improve CMAG’s collection storage and exhibition areas.

For his part, Breynard says: “The organisation is in excellent health and I am confident it will embrace the opportunities ahead with its customary tenacity, focus and creativity.”

 

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleJoel’s ‘disgusted’ in ACT Labor’s treatment of renters
Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply