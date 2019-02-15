Arts / Star shocked as plug pulled on ‘Gypsy’ blockbuster

THEATRE fans are shocked at the sudden news that the Queanbeyan Arts Performing Arts Centre, The Q, has pulled the plug on its blockbuster production of “Gypsy“, due to run as part of the Q season in April-May.

“Gypsy“ is one of the most feted musicals ever written, with the book by Arthur Laurent, music by Jule Styne and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and the production was seen as a feather in the cap of The Q.

It is understood that leading lady Geraldine Turner, who has in the past been thwarted several times in her efforts to play the coveted role of pushy showbiz mum “Mamma Rose”, is shocked and disappointed and has pulled out of attending the upcoming CAT Awards after hearing the decision.

The production, a co-operative venture underwritten by Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council and private sponsors for an undisclosed six-figure amount, was devised on a pro-am basis, with Turner and several other professionals joining a large cast of auditioned performers from Canberra’s burgeoning amateur musical theatre scene.

It is believed that veteran professional director Rodney Delaney withdrew from the production after some issues with the casting.

Stephen Pike, program manager at The Q, said: “Many theatregoers were looking forward to it and will be understandably disappointed about the cancellation – as are the staff and performers involved in the production.

“The Q will continue to source and produce high-quality shows for its dedicated and enthusiastic performers and audiences.”

He assured the public that people who had already purchased tickets would be contacted directly.

Inquiries about “Gypsy” to The Q, on 6285 6290.