Arts / Ward finds ‘magical’ forms in unlikely materials

CLAIRE Primrose from FORM Studio and Gallery has alerted “CityNews” to her first exhibition for the year – an exhibition of paintings, prints and sculptures by Mark Ward titled, “Toy Box”.

With 15 solo exhibitions to his credit since 1968, Ward’s work is represented in public collections including the NGA, NSW Parliament House, New England Regional Art Museum, Morwell Regional Gallery Victoria, Campbelltown Bicentennial Art Gallery Sydney as well as private collections in Australia and overseas.

A scenic artist for TV and theatre companies in Sydney and Melbourne over many years, he’s been living and working on the south coast of NSW since 2010. A qualified art teacher employed by the NSW Department of School Education, he has also illustrated books for children and young readers.

Ward says he likes to identify, select and transform unlikely materials into magical forms.

Subject matter includes cows moored to their paddocks, cockatoos, parrots, finches, assemblage sculptures made from ocean driftwood and hinterland detritus, clouds above coastal highways and more recently whimsical vehicles driven by small animals and hybrid figures.

“Toy Box”, FORM Studio and Gallery, 1/30 Aurora Avenue, Queanbeyan, February 7–24.