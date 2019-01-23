Arts / What’s on this weekend?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ON Australia Day kids can become pilots after the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia screens Robert Connolly’s family film, “Paper Plane”. It’s about a young boy who dreams of competing in the world paper-plane championships. Dylan Parker, one of the real life paper pilots who inspired the film will be on hand to give plane-folding lessons and judge a competition. At NFSA, McCoy Circuit, NewActon, 1pm, Saturday, January 26. Bookings to nfsa.gov.au

“SUMMER Tongues” will be a relaxed yet heartfelt open mic night of poetry in many languages. The event recognises Aboriginal people as the first people of this country and will prioritise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers and poets who can perform poetry in English or any language. At Smith’s Alternative, 7pm-9pm, Monday, January 28. Free event.

“THE Gruffalo’s Child” is based on the picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, and sees a young Gruffalo ignoring her father’s warning and tiptoeing out into the snow. The stage show brings together physical theatre, music and puppetry for children aged three and up and their carers. At Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, The Q, January 26–27. Bookings to theq.net.au or 6285 6290.

THE final “Jazz at the Village” concert at the ANU “pop-up” village before it’s demolished, and the first gig for 2019, will see drummer/bandleader Andrew Dickeson and his band mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of drumming legend Art Blakey. 6pm for 7.30pm, Tuesday, January 29, meals available from 6pm. Advance bookings essential to gpage40@bigpond.net.au

KATE Smith’s exhibition “Pod” focuses on the seed pods of Australian native plants, celebrating and drawing attention to the dramatic, quirky and intricate shapes that can be found in Australia’s native seed pods. At the Australian National Botanic Gardens’ Visitors Centre Gallery, Clunies Ross Street, Acton, until February 17. All welcome.

LANYON Homestead is holding an Australia Day picnic from 10am–4pm on Monday, January 28, with music, guide walks and the chance to relax or bring a picnic. Entry by general admission for the homestead. Bookings recommended for The Barracks Espresso Bar and Eating House to 6237 5268.

“PLUCKED 2019” is an exhibition of drawing and printmaking by Belconnen Community Gallery Emerging Artist Support Scheme prize winners Belle Palmer, Meredith Pammeter-Legg, Olivia Klinger, Nathaniel Kempton and Mirka Finch. At Belconnen Community Centre, Swanson Court, Belconnen, 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday, until February 15.

REBUS Theatre is calling for people with disabilities to participate with a cast of four actors in a half-day workshop funded by the National Disability Insurance Agency. The workshops opens a space to share stories about challenges they have faced in interacting with health services. Each workshop participant will receive a $100 per diem for taking the time to attend. Belconnen Community Centre, Swanson Court, Belconnen, 1pm-5pm Saturday February 16. Expressions of interest essential to ben@rebustheatre.com or 0403 815784.

“BIODANZA” offers uplifting music and the joy of dance with no steps to learn. Claudio Gomes and Kate Clement, trained in Brazil and South Africa, will be presenting a free, open “taster” session of Biodanza. Belconnen Arts Centre, 7.30pm-9pm, Thursday, January 31. Bookings essential to eventbrite.com.au or kate@biodanza.com.au