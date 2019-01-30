Arts / What’s on this weekend?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

THE Wild Wogs are back with “Wild Wogs 2 — The Return of the Wild Wogs” as comedians George Kapiniaris, Gabriel Rossi, James Liotta and Joe Avati, with a few guests, take the stage at the Hellenic Club of Canberra, Woden, 8pm, Friday, February 1. Bookings to trybooking.com

SOUNDOUT experimental music festival brings adventurous musicians from Australia and overseas to the Drill Hall Gallery, Kingsley Street, Acton, 1pm-5pm, then 7pm-11.30pm, Saturday, February 2 and Sunday, February 3. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au A crowd funding appeal for SoundOut may be followed at gofundme.com

IN “Miss Behave Gameshow”, London’s Amy Saunders and her sidekick Tiffany deliver a night of satirical fun and games and turn The Playhouse stage into a flat floor club with two bars. At The Playhouse, Canberra Theatre, until February 2. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

FOUR top burlesque artists from across Australia will be coming together to perform alongside Canberra-favourites at “Decadence and Debauchery”, which will be held at The Abbey in Gold Creek, this Saturday, February 2. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au and information about workshops and future shows as jazidaproductions.com

UP-Opping@Limestone invites everyone to help celebrate the 2019 re-opening of its op shop at 82 Limestone Avenue, Ainslie, 10am- 2pm, February 1-2. Saturday will be bluegrass day, with music by “Jammalong”. There will also be food and hot and cold drinks. Information at 0412 730982.

OMAR Musa’s one-man show “Since Ali Died” mixes song, poetry and narrative in an explosive hour. Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre, until February 2. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

AINSLIE and Gorman Arts Centre is offering free mentoring sessions with artist Rose Ricketson to artists across all disciplines (including writing and poetry). Artists from diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply. Inquirie by emailing rose@agac.com.au

CANADIAN folk musician Dana Sipos will be performing from her new album “Trick of the Light” with former Waifs drummer and songwriter, David Ross MacDonald, at Smith’s Alternative, 76 Alinga Street, Civic, 7pm, February 2. Bookings to smithsalternative.com

THE National Film and Sound Archive is screening two “essential” Stanley Kubrick films noted in Heath Ledger’s diary as inspirations for his portrayal of the “Joke” in “The Dark Knight”. “The Shining” screens at 7pm, Friday, February 1 and “A Clockwork Orange” screens at 4pm, Saturday, February 2. Bookings to nfsa.gov.au

CLASSICAL guitarists Andrew Blanch and Ariel Nurhadi play as the duo “Alchemy” and will perform favourite music written and arranged for guitar duet, with masterpieces from France, Germany, Spain, Brazil, Argentina, USA, and Australia. At Wesley Music Centre, 7.30pm, Saturday, February 2. Bookings to trybooking.com or at the door.

“THE Romance of the Flute and Piano” will see Sarah Nielsen (flute) and Emily Leong (piano) perform a selection of their favourite repertoire both as soloists and together. At Wesley Music Centre, 2pm, Sunday, February 3. Bookings to tinyurl.com/fluteandpiano or at the door.

“STELLAR” brings together young people from across Australia with a passion for dance, music and science in a Australian Talented Youth Project event, where they will share stories, movement, text and music with prominent dancers, musicians and scientists. At Mount Stromlo Observatory, 7pm-8pm, Saturday, February 2. Inquiries to 0498 988252.

PHILIP Piggin, creative program officer at Belconnen Arts Centre is presenting Dance for Wellbeing, Term 1, at Belconnen and Tuggeranong Arts Centres from February 4 to April 12. Inquiries to philip.piggin@belconnenartscentre.com.au or 6173 3300.