Arts / What’s on this weekend?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

REP is staging a new version of one of the most notorious plays ever written. Ibsen’s “A Doll’s House” is an English translation by Simon Stephens. It’ll be Aarne Neeme’s 14th directorial role with REP. Very simply it’s about housewife Nora who is treated by her tedious husband as a little doll, walks out on him and their kids. At Theatre 3, Acton, February 14 (preview) to March 2. Bookings to canberrarep.org.au or 6257 1950.

SHAKESPEARE by the Lakes II, Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” will be on in four Canberra locations. There’s a ticketed performance at Lanyon Homestead, 6.30pm, February 15, a free performance at Tuggeranong Town Park, 6pm, February 21 and 22, a free performance at Glebe Park, noon and 6pm, February 23, and a free performance at Patrick White Lawns, National Library 4.30pm, February 24. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au

CANBERRA comedian Greg Kimball, who hosted the Canberra Comedy Festival’s 2018 “Clean Comedy Spectacular” will perform a one-off, live stand-up comedy show, to be recorded for the internet. At Belconnen Community Theatre, 8.30pm, Saturday, February 16. Bookings to trybooking.com

“MOTHER Tongue” is staging an afternoon of poetry, music and dance in a multitude of languages on Stage 2 at the National Multicultural Festival from 2pm to 5pm this Saturday, February 16, all welcome.

THE Australian Haydn Ensemble will perform four string quartet by Haydn, concluding with the “Sunrise” String Quartet Op. 76 No. 4. At Wesley Uniting Church, Forrest, 7pm, Thursday, February 14. Bookings to australianhaydn.com.au or 1800 334388.

“THE Sapphires”, the original stage show written and directed by Tony Briggs, is kicking off the 2019 season at The Q, Queanbeyan, until February 18. Bookings to theq.net.au or 6285 6290.

KEITH Potger is a founding member of the Aussie pop-folk group The Seekers. He’ll chat about his career in music and his charitable work. At the National Film and Sound Archive Theatrette, 6pm, Friday, February 15. Free, but bookings essential to nfsa.gov.au

POTGER will also appear in “Morning Melodies” at The Q, Queanbeyan. His program contains favourites from The Seekers, a touch of Nashville, original ballads and hits from the ‘60s to the ‘80s. At 253 Crawford Street Queanbeyan, 10.30am, Tuesday, February 19. Bookings to theq.net.au or 6285 6290.

JESSICA Friedmann, the author of “Imperfect”, will explore the myth around physical perfection. Muse Café, East Hotel, Kingston, 3-4pm, Sunday, February 17, bookings to musecanberra.com.au

THE Grigoryan Brothers, Slava and Leonard, will join German jazz guitarist Wolfgang Muthspiel to play on different guitars including classical, baritone, 12-string and electric. The Street Theatre, Thursday, February 14, bookings to thestreeet.org.au or 6247 1223.

CANBERRA music entrepreneur Carl Rafferty’s “Opera By Candlelight” is coming back to Albert Hall in “Opera by Candlelight”, Albert Hall, 6pm, February 15, 16 and 17. Bookings to operabycandlelight.net

EVENT and Village Cinemas will screen legendary composer Tchaikovsky’s final full-length opera, “The Queen of Spades” as part of the Royal Opera House Live Cinema Season. Based on a short story by poet Alexander Pushkin, opera follows Gherman, a soldier torn between love and a destructive fixation with gambling. Capitol cinemas Manuka, February 16, 17 and 20, bookings to eventcinemas.com.au

SINGER-songwriter Claire Anne Taylor has recently released her second album, “All the Words” and will appear at the White Eagle Polish Club, David Street, Turner, with guest Den Hanrahan and his band. 7pm, Thursday, February 14, bookings to trybooking.com or tickets at the door.

Canberra Sinfonia performs “Peter and the Wolf” at St John’s Church Hall, 45 Constitution Avenue, Reid, 2pm and 3.30pm, Saturday, February 16; and Trinity Catholic College hall, Clinton Street and College Street , Goulburn, 2pm, Sunday, February 17, family discounts available. Bookings to canberrasinfonia.com or tickets at the door.