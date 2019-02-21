Arts / What’s on this weekend?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

SHAKESPEARE by the Lakes II, Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” is a free public performance, which will be at Tuggeranong Town Park at 6pm on February 21 and 22, Glebe Park, noon and 6pm, and then at the Patrick White Lawns, National Library, 4.30pm, February 24. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au

JUDITH Clingan and her recorder group The Wayfarers will be testing underground acoustics in a concert called ”The Beauty of the Earth” in Carey’s Cave, Wee Jasper, at 5.30pm on Saturday, February 23. A highlight will be the premiere of “The Mystery of the Cave”, written for recorder quartet by “CityNews” music writer, Robert Kennedy.

COMEDY queen and RuPaul’s Drag Race champion, Bianca Del Rio, the “clown in a gown”, tells tales of her world travels and the outrageous circus that is her life. At the Playhouse, 8pm, Thursday, February 21. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

“CARRIBERRIE” is an immersive 14-minute virtual reality film introduced by actor David Gulpilil and Uncle Jack Charles, which features 156 dancers and 36 performances celebrating Indigenous song and dance. National Film and Sound Archive, 11am-2pm, Monday-Sunday, February 22 to June 1. Free, headsets provided, no bookings required.

“HAPPY Birthday, dear Frédéric” are the words likely to be echoing around the Polish embassy on February 21 when the Friends of Chopin Australia celebrate with a concert by Australian pianist Penelope Thwaites.“Happy Birthday Chopin – Gifts of Folk Music”, 7 Turrana Street, Yarralumla, 6.30pm for 7pm, Friday, February 22. Bookings to friendsofchopin.org.au or 0466 620825 or 0438 195183.

THE ANU Film Group is facilitating the only Australian screening of Markus Imhoof’s “Eldorado”, a documentary film on challenges faced by refugees over the last 70 years. It was nominated by Switzerland for the 2019 Best Foreign Film Oscar. Cultural Centre Kambri Precinct, University Avenue Acton, 7pm for 7.30pm, Monday, February 25. Free event.

SINGING star Daniel O’Donnell, one of Ireland’s best-known performers, is the only artist in the world to score a hit in the UK album charts every year since 1988. He’ll be at the Royal Theatre, 5pm, Saturday, February 23. Bookings to ticketek.com.au or 132 849.

AUSTRALIAN musical star Marina Prior will sing a selection of her favourite songs with the Canberra Wind Symphony in a concert under the stars at a 124-acre property near Braidwood, with a fireworks finale rounding off the performance. Mona Farm, Braidwood, 5.30pm for 6.30pm, Saturday, February 23. Courtesy buses available. Bookings to theq.net.au or 6285 6290.

SALUT! Baroque presents “Melancholy & Mirth”, music written purely for entertainment by the likes of Mozart, Bach, Locatelli, Cimarosa, Matteis and Farina, which includes Leopold Mozart’s clever “Toy Symphony”. Albert Hall, 7.30pm, Friday, February 22.

SENIOR carillonist Thomas Laue, singer Tobias Cole and the Lyneham High choristers will perform songs from around the world to accompany the Mother Language Day walk across King’s Avenue Bridge on Sunday, February 24, 11am to noon, Sunday February 24. All welcome to walk and/or listen.

THE Australian String Quartet will be here performing Haydn’s own string quartet op 33 no 3, “The Bird” and Swiss composer Helena Winkelman’s quartet, “Papa Haydn’s Parrot”, along with Sibelius’ “Intimate Voices”. At Gandel Hall, NGA, 2pm, February 24. Bookings to asq.com.au