Arts / What’s on this weekend?

BRISBANE comedy guru Steph Tisdell, a proud Ydinji woman, headlines an all-female comedy showcase called “Tell it Sisters”, on International Women’s Day. It’s part of the new gig by “Club Sandwich Comedy” where other local comedians such as Lauren Duong, Tanya Losanno and Laura Campbell will perform alongside Tisdell. At Tuggeranong Art Centre, 8pm, Friday, March 8. Bookings to tuggeranongarts.com

THE National Film and Sound Archive (NFSA) will celebrate International Women’s Day with an all-female panel discussing issues of equality in the arts, and the Canberra premiere of the 2018 Australian documentary, “Her Sound, Her Story”. Arc Cinema, National Film and Sound Archive McCoy Circuit Acton, 6pm, Friday, March 8. Bookings to nfsa.gov.au

“THE Full Monty” follows six down-on-their-luck steelworkers who come up with a bold way to make some quick cash. Chris Baldock is staging the musical version of this crowd-pleaser for SUPA Productions, at The Q, March 8-23. Bookings to theq.net.au or 6285 6390.

THE Australian Chamber Orchestra’s coming program of music by Beethoven, Prokofiev and Bulgarian-English composer Dobrinka Tabakova, will be directed by Italian violinist Lorenza Borrani. Llewellyn Hall, 8pm, Saturday, March 9, Bookings to aco.com.au or 1800 444444.

IN the concert “Musical Friends”, the Sydney Consort will be focusing on Telemann and Handel at Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 3pm, Sunday, March 10, at 20 National Circuit, Forrest. Bookings to trybooking.com or at the door.

THE comedy revue “Senior Moments” is enjoying a reprise tour, with a cast headed up by “seniors” John Wood, Max Gillies, Benita Collings and Geoff Harvey at the piano. Canberra Playhouse, March 8-9. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

CANBERRA Philharmonic is anticipating its coming production “Beauty and the Beast” is a perennial winner. Top heavy with local stars, it’s at Erindale Theatre, Wednesday to Saturday, March 7–23. Bookings to philo.org.au or 6257 1950.

A VERY new string quartet, the Phoenix Quartet, with violinist Dan Russell, violinist Yuhki Mayne, viola player Ella Brinch and cellist Andy Wilson, will appear in “Life, Love and Death”. At the Larry Sitsky Room, ANU School of Music, 7pm, Thursday, March 7. Bookings to trybooking.com

THE Australian Rugby Choir is holding a prospective new members night in Patterson Hall at Curtin Primary School, 7.30pm, Thursday, March 7. Would-be choristers should phone 0448 839440.

THE 2019 Alliance Française French Film Festival is at Palace Electric Cinema, until April 10 with a huge line-up of French language films from around the world. Bookings to palacecinemas.com.au

THE Beasts, formerly The Beasts of Bourbon, will perform with The Johnny’s as support at the new Kambri Precinct, ANU, 7pm, Thursday, March 7. Bookings to moshtix.com.au

BRITISH Blues powerhouse Bex Marshall will be at the Harmonie German Club, 8pm, March 8. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au

MUDDY Wolfe is a six piece Canberra indie-rock band with three vocalists and strong blues influences. Their debut EP at Smith’s Alternative, 76 Alinga Street, Civic, from 3pm, on Saturday, March 9. All welcome.

REAL-life scientists, Prof Ross Thompson, Dr Anne-Sophie Dielen, Anukriti Natur, Matthew Wiley, Dr Rebecca Colvin, Dr Tory Clarke and Harry Sutton meet performers in “The Poet’s Guide to Science”. At Japan Theatre, Questacon, March 7-9. Bookings to enlightencanberra.com

CHOREOGRAPHER and performer James Batchelor is back in his home town with a 30 minute contemporary dance work, “Hyper Space”, which is the third in a series of works that grew from a scientific expedition to study sub-Antarctic islands in 2016. At Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre, March 7-9. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

It’s part of the Canberra theatre’s “Etcetera” season, which sees the dance show interleaved with a new play, “Unbecoming”, scripted by Cathy Petocz, directed by Gin Savage and performed by Isobel Burton. Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre, March 6-8. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.