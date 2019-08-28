Arts / What’s on this weekend?

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA musical identity Michael Simic (Mikelangelo) plans to celebrate the end of winter with a special one-off show on Friday, August 30. He has put together a band of his favourite Canberra musicians under the banner of “The National Capital Allstars”, featuring Bec Taylor on drums, Beth Monzo on lead guitar, Chris Endrey on keyboard, Netty Salazar on bass, and Simic himself on guitar and vocals. This show will be his return to the stage after a break to spend time with his wife and their first child. At the Polish White Eagle Club, 7.30pm for 8pm, Friday, August 30. Bookings to trybooking.com

KING of Big Band, Ed Wilson, will celebrate more than 50 years in show biz, in a collaboration with Geoff Grey’s 40-piece Canberra Wind Symphony and a few special guests. 4pm At the Street Theatre, Saturday, August 31. Booking to thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.

THE National University Theatre Society (NUTS) is staging Patricia Cornelius’ play, “Sh…t”. The show uses lyric theatre and movement sequences alongside a string quartet soundtrack to share the three characters’ stories, stories that, more often than not, are buried in Australian theatre. Kambri Drama Theatre, ANU, 7.30pm, August 28-31. Bookings to nutspresentsshit.getqpay.com

THE 24th annual “Precipice” weekend of improvised dance, theatre and music takes place this weekend. Musicians join the dance/theatre performers in the QL2 Dance theatre, Gorman Arts Centre, 7pm, Friday, August 30, 7pm and 9pm, Saturday August 31, and 3.30pm, Sunday, September 1. Tickets at the door.

LIMBO Theatre is joining Honest Puck Theatre in a co-production of the “The Good Doctor”, based on a series of short stories written by Anton Chekhov and adapted by of Neil Simon, who died a year ago. Directed by James Scott, the stories are narrated by an unnamed author much like Chekhov, suffering writer’s block. At Perform Australia Theatre, 11 Whyalla Street, Fyshwick, 7.30pm, August 28-31. Bookings stagecenta.com

STAR singer-songwriter and classically trained pianist Dami Im will be here performing songs including her power ballad “Sound Of Silence”, as part of the “Dreamer” tour. At the Canberra Southern Cross Club, Woden, 8pm, Saturday, August 31. Bookings cscc.com.au

THE Choirs Eisteddfod is billed as a feast of choral music. More than 2000 young people and adults from 66 choirs will take part in this year’s choirs section of the Australian National Eisteddfod, to be held in Canberra from August 30-31. Primary and high school sections will be at Canberra Girls Grammar School Hall in Deakin, 9am-2pm, Friday, August 30. The open sections will be at Llewellyn Hall, 8.30am-10pm, Saturday, August 31. Full timetable and tickets at nationaleisteddfod.org.au, or at the venues.

“TALKING to Trees” is a local walk around beautiful trees in suburban Holt. The walk, led by media artist Tracey Benson, will be focused on themes of close observation, deep time, mindfulness and acknowledgement of the sacred in nature. Meet at the front of Holt IGA. 10am-12.30pm, September 1. Register here.

THE Canberra Sinfonia has cellist Christopher Pidcock, a regular performer with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, to lead their next concert “Tchaikovsky & Haydn” at Wesley Uniting Church, 3pm, Saturday, August 31. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au

ADHOC Baroque’s spring concert “Handel and his Rivals” will feature works by Handel, Porpora, Pepusch and Bononcini. At St Paul’s Anglican Church, corner of Canberra Avenue and Captain Cook Crescent, Manuka, 3pm, Sunday, September 1. Bookings to trybooking.com

ORIGAMI—Adam Simmons on alto sax, Howard Cairns on double bass, Hugh Harvey on drums, with Wang Zheng-Ting on sheng, the Chinese mouth organ—will perform at the ANU Drill Hall Gallery, Building 29, Kingsley Street, Acton, 7pm, Sunday, September 1. Bookings at 6125 5832 or origamijazz.com.au

FIRESIDE at Terroux, a rural property near Hall, will feature a discussion between “Bodies of Men” novelist Nigel Featherstone, Australian Research Council DECRA fellow Christina Spittel and Jungian analyst, composer and singer Glenda Cloughley, on “War and Peace and Concepts of Masculinity”. At Terroux, 2pm to 3pm, Saturday, August 31. Call 0419 477959 for more information.

LOCAL singer-songwriter Katie de Veau, who won the Australian Gospel Music Award for best music back in 2002, will be guest soloist, together with a local Tongan choir and singing groups at the sixth annual Hymnfest, Mosaic Baptist Church, at 18 Dallachy Street, Page, 2.30pm, Saturday August 31. Free community event.

CANBERRA band Sugar3, with lead dinger Sarah Bergman, guitarist Chester Beattie and bass player Geoff Osborn, are launching their debut single, “Party Crier”, at The Front, Wattle Street, Lyneham, 7pm, Friday, August 30. All welcome.

SOUNDOUT 3 presents Mahagonny Qrt “Revealing Sonic Places” at ANU Drill Hall Gallery, 7.30pm, Thursday, August 29, tickets at the door.