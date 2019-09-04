Arts / What’s on this weekend?

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FORMER Canberran George Washingmachine will be here touring with his European band from France and special guest Monica Trapaga, transporting patrons to Paris in another era of swing jazz, crooning and romance. At Deakin Football Club, 7pm, Friday, September 6. Bookings essential to trybooking.com

THE Canberra Short Film Festival this year received more than 380 films from across the world. It runs at Dendy, Smith’s Alternative, Tuggeranong and Belconnen Arts Centres, from September 8 to 22. Bookings and all program details to csff.com.au

DAN Ilic’s hit podcast in theatrical form, “A Rational Fear”, is coming to The Street Theatre with Ilic (Hungry Beast), Lewis Hobba (Triple J), Mark Humphries (7.30), Shalailah Medhora (Hack) and Mike Bowers (The Guardian) in a fast-paced panel show that ridicules all that happens at the house on the hill. 7.30pm, Saturday, September 7. Bookings to thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.

GEOFF Page’s 25th anthology, “In medias res”, reveals powers of observation, while “Mountain Lion”, by Lesley Lebkowicz, highlights the network of friends and family who ground her work. They will join poets Penelope Layland and John Foulcher to launch these editions, published by Pitt Street Poetry. In the National Library of Australia foyer, 6pm, Thursday, September 5.

CROATIAN pianist Dejan Lazić will reunite with the Australian Chamber Orchestra in a celebration of Mozart’s concertos and symphonies, directed by the ACO’s Richard Tognetti. The concert will also feature two of Lazić’s own works and Tognetti will feature as soloist in Mozart’s sparkling Violin Concerto No.3. At Llewellyn Hall, 8pm, Saturday, September 7. Bookings to aco.com.au

THE Australian National Eisteddfod Eisteddfod’s speech and drama section takes place this Saturday, September 7, at Ainslie Arts Centre. Bookings and all program details at nationaleisteddfod.org.au

AUSTRALIAN composer Nigel Westlake’s new work “Sacred Sky” will be premiered by the Australian String Quartet alongside works by Charles Ives and Claude Debussy. At Gandel Hall, NGA, 2pm, Sunday, September 8. Bookings to asq.com.au

Canberra composer and music educator Judith Clingan has already raised more than $11,000 via GoFundMe to help digitise her extensive music archives for her music to be available for generations to come. The campaign, “Endless Song”, is still open at gofundme.com

“THE Woman in the Window”, by Alma de Groen, is set in Stalin’s Russia, and shows the celebrated poet Akhmatova forbidden to write. Karen Vickery features with an all-star cast. At Canberra REP Theatre, September 5 (preview) to September 21. Bookings to canberrarep.org.au or 6257 1950.

GIRLS Rock! Canberra, a community arts organisation empowering young people through music, is holding an all-ages fundraiser gig in Braidwood featuring Cathy Diver, Powder Blue, The Perfs and Ghostgum. At Smokey Horse, 183 Wallace Street, Braidwood, 4pm-8pm, Sunday, September 8. Tickets at the door only.

CONCERT pianist and physician Robert Schmidli will perform Mendelssohn, Beethoven, Galuppi and Chopin, using his musical gifts to raise awareness and money for L’Arche Genesaret, an organisation founded in France in by Jean Vanier and two men with an intellectual disability. At Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 3pm, Sunday, September 8. Bookings at trybooking.com

TERRY Curtin will reflect for the Canberra Jung Society on how 13th-century Dominican theologian/mystic Meister Eckhart had a profound impact on Carl Jung. At the Mackillop House and Conference Centre, 50 Archibald Street, Lyneham, 7.30pm, Friday, September 6. Bookings to CanberraJungSociety.org.au or 6241 1099.

“ASSASSINS”, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by John Weidman, is a sideshow alley portrayal of men and women who attempted, successfully and otherwise, to assassinate presidents of the United States. Everyman Theatre at Belconnen Theatre, September 7-21. Bookings to 6275 2700 or canberraticketing.com.au

THE National Film and Sound Archive of Australia’s monthly Vinyl Lounge kicks off from 5.30pm this Friday, September 6, with a focus on live recordings, free. Then the scary stories season of scary tales from film and classic TV shows starts at 6pm on Friday, September 6 ,with guest crime writer and pulp scholar Andrew Nette, presenting the first episode of “The Evil Touch”.

THE NFSA rounds out the weekend with the Canberra premiere of “NFSA Restores: Black Robe”, featuring a Q&A with director Bruce Beresford and producer Sue Milliken, at Arc cinema, 2pm, Saturday, September 7. Bookings to nfsa.gov.au

THE first “Packed Lunch” of 2019, will see dancer-speakers outline current projects and discuss the National Dance Forum. Also a recent dance film of First Nations dance and music which artist Eric Avery created with Tasmanian artist Jen Brown will be screened. At QL2 Theatre, Gorman Arts Centre, 1pm–2pm, September 7. Registrations to projects.act@ausdance.org.au

HIT Productions, fronted by performer Mandi Lodge, brings “My Brilliant Divorce” to Queanbeyan. It’s a funny, heartfelt story about Angela, who is trying to take charge after a divorce from her lying, cheating husband. At the Q, September 4-7. Book at theq.net.au or 6285 6290.