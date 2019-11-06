At the ‘2019 Employer Support Awards’

Share Canberra's trusted news:
Social snapper SENTHAN THANI files from the ‘2019 Employer Support Awards’ held at the National Portrait Gallery last night (November 6).
Alan Lloyd, Craig Furry, Greg Cole and Michael Monroe
Amanda McIntyre, James Luck and Adam Pearsall
Bronwyn Avard, Tristan Checkley, Mark Newman and Carly Silberberg
Duncan Hayward and Neil James
Gerrard Farrimond, Angus Kirkwood and Andrew Parnell
Hannelore Duczek and Michael Burton
Michi Hartnett, John Dzundza, Matt Bennett and Kathryn Campbell
Mick Slattery and Mark Brown
Natasha Fox, Jo Elkington, Anne Lyons and Georgeina Whelan
Natasha Fox, Jud Hampson, Nicole Longley and David Johnston
Pria O’Sullivan and Valentina Josifovski
Silas Dingiria and Jonathan Chirobo
