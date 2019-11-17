At the ACT Landcare Awards

By
Senthan Thani
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

Social snapper SENTHAN THANI files from the ACT Landcare Awards in Tharwa.

Aaron Clausen and Rohan Thomas
Allan McLean, Lyn Jenkins and Graham Hamilton
Ange Calliess with Anne and Jo McGrath with Kristy Gould
Catherine Keirnan, Kate Gullett, Suzanne Orr MLA and Maxine Cooper
Gerry Gillespie and David Marsh
John Brannan, Karissa Preuss and Wally Bell
Kathryn, Dhani and Euroka Gilbert
Matthew Jenkin, Severin Gatzen-O’Keefe, George Huitker and Oscar Wright
Melissa Higgins, Brendan Kelly, Martin Bajt and Peter Gullett
Nolan Bélangère, Sophie Mills, Andrew Donnellan and Lily Mills
Toby Gullett with Mathew and Sharon Gregory
Toss Gascoigne, Allan McLean and Sue Ross

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleChief Minister takes the time to take his vows
Next articleExpert says, firestorms won’t form from urban tree plantings
Senthan Thani

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply