Be sure of making it a day to really remember

GETTING married should be one of the most memorable days in a person’s life.

But to be certain of making it unforgettable, planning is the secret. Whether it’s planning for glowing skin on the day, organising a fabulous meal or booking an elegant reception venue, “CityNews” speaks with experts from the region who love to help every couple achieve a wedding day to remember.

Dentist with a gentle touch

FOR more than eight years Canberra City Dentistry, on University Avenue, has built a reputation for providing caring and gentle dentistry. It strives to offer its patients painless, quality and affordable dentistry in a relaxed and caring environment .

Dr Vicky Pusnjak says that providing good-quality work is a hugely important consideration for her and that she has received incredible feedback through repeat business and referrals.

“I love it when people tell their friends, families or colleagues about us when they are looking for a dentist,” she says.

“It’s also great to see our regulars and new patients continue to come back from the very beginning.”

Canberra City Dentistry offers quality and affordable dental services including general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, implants, crowns and bridges, dentures, clear correct, teeth whitening and emergency appointments are always available, says Dr Pusnjak.

“We even have oral therapist Mrs Koco Clarke on site three days a week and Dr Michael Newman has all your cosmetic dentistry, implant surgery, wisdom teeth extractions as well as crown and bridge work needs covered,” she says.

Canberra City Dentistry, Level 4, 28 University Avenue, Canberra City. Call 6162 0880 or visit canberracitydentistry.com.au

Rooftop venue brings the outside indoors

THE Howling Moon, Canberra’s first rooftop bar at the Rex Hotel in Braddon, has hosted more than 20 wonderful weddings since its official launch only one year ago, says sales and events manager Kurt Hartmann.

He says that all ceremony and reception options can be customised to suit your needs and the team can cater for events up to 250 people, from a canape-style reception to a seven-course degustation meal.

“We offer a unique, fully enclosed rooftop environment that brings the outside indoors, with fabulous views of the Canberra skyline and the mountains as a stunning backdrop, especially in the winter,” he says.

“The Howling Moon’s persona is all about a relaxed, calm and cool atmosphere, perfect for celebrations. The colour scheme is high contrast, playful and edgy.”

The Rex Hotel can cater for larger numbers downstairs and Kurt says that some couples have had their wedding ceremonies and drinks at the Howling Moon, before moving downstairs for the reception. Guests can also stay onsite at the Rex Hotel, providing an all-inclusive wedding solution for the couple and their guests.

Visit the howlingmoon.com.au for more information or contact the events team for a tour of the spaces by calling 6248 5311.

Making the ring the thing

WHAT makes the Clover Master Jewellers’ experience really special is that customers are able to create something that is unique and perfect, says Veronica Oh.

“Whether it’s a gift, whether you’re treating yourself or it’s that perfect engagement ring, our aim is to provide our customers with that priceless experience and we believe being able to deliver that is what makes us unique,” she says.

“When you are able to add a little bit of your own ideas, design or message it usually means that you are creating something that is unique and probably the only one in the world.”

Specialising in custom-made jewellery and laser engraving, Clover Master Jewellers is able to turn a piece of jewellery into something more personalised.

“This means that if the customer has a design or an idea that they’ve always wanted to put together or bring to life, we are able to do that and guide the customer through the designing procedure,” she says.

If people are looking for an intricate and sophisticated design, Veronica says the on-site jeweller, James, has more than 30 years’ experience of hand-making jewellery with a speciality in jewellery styles seen in Japan and Australia.

Clover Master Jewellers, 16 Bougainville Street, Griffith. Call 6295 8545, email clover.j@hotmail.com or visit @cloverjewellerycanberra on Facebook.

Iconic venue takes the stress out of weddings

AS one of Australia’s most iconic venues, the National Press Club has an outstanding reputation for its wedding receptions, according to function sales co-ordinator Angelique Carter.

As well as being nationally recognised she says the National Press Club is flexible and affordable.

“Our wedding specialist and dedicated bridal staff will accompany you along the journey and ensure every minor detail is given the appropriate attention,” she says.

“We remove the stress of planning your wedding at every step along the way and can assist with ceremony locations as well as contacts for florists, music, cake, cars and more.”

The venue, which fits about 230 guests, has a parquetry dance floor, chandeliers throughout the site and a sheer backdrop with choices of coloured lighting.

“We look after your guests in our refurbished lounge area for the pre-dinner beverages and canapes while the bridal party enjoys quiet time in their own private retreat,” she says.

Angelique says all weddings include complimentary canapes and couples can choose a one to five-course dinner.

“Our executive chef will work with the bride and groom to tailor a menu to suit their needs including fitting within their budget,” she says.

Interested couples can enquire over the phone, through the website or in person, which will be followed up by a site visit.

National Press Club, 16 National Circuit, Barton. Email functions@npc.org.au, call 6121 2199 or visit npc.org.au

Big choices for the big day

WITH more than 30 years of experience, the Hellenic Club has mastered weddings and knows how to take the stress out of a big day, says operations manager Mick Douros.

The Hellenic Club will personalise the event by organising decorations, food, flowers, music and more.

“We can ensure your wedding guests are treated with a unique and appetising menu concept to complement the truly spectacular settings that the Hellenic Club offers,” Mick says.

The Hellenic Club in Woden offers grand ballroom style with five luxurious and elegant wedding reception rooms for up to 600 guests, while the Hellenic Club in the City features city chic style for intimate occasions, with two newly refurbished rooms for 50 to 100 guests.

Mick says the award-winning venues have world-class staff who make sure that brides and grooms, and their guests, receive the love they deserve on the day.

The Hellenic Club, call 6162 6624 or visit hellenicclub.com.au

Naomi shares the region’s best wedding secret

CONTEMPORARY, rustic and historic is how Naomi Chen describes what she believes is the region’s best-kept secret when it comes to weddings.

“The Royal Hotel Queanbeyan has a lot to offer in terms of our food and our venue,” says Naomi, the hotel’s functions and events manager.

Renovated in November, she says it’s kept its original historic feel but now has an atrium and rooftop area.

“It’s great for weddings because you get the entire upper house booked for the day and night,” she says.

Naomi, who is the dedicated events manager for weddings, says she assists with everything from the planning stages straight through to the wedding.

“We make sure things run as smooth as possible,” she says.

“We offer an extensive range of affordable menu packages, or we can work with you to tailor a menu that reflects your personal taste and style.

“Our professional events team is dedicated to deliver an amazing experience and our executive chef can also cater to dietary requirements including gluten free, diabetic, allergies, religious and lifestyle choices.”

And, she says ceremonies can be held on-site or as a wet-weather option in the beautiful atrium or rooftop terrace.

“We provide a green room for the bridal party to get ready in, too,” she says.

Royal Hotel Queanbeyan, 85 Monaro Street, Queanebyan. Call 6297 1444, email info@royalhotelqbn.com.au or visit royalhotelqbn.com.au

Planning’s the key for perfect skin

“PLANNING is the key to beautiful skin on your wedding day,” says a spokeswoman of Laser Clinics Australia Tuggeranong.

“If there is something about your skin that is worrying you, look no further. “We can help you take charge. We have helped create beautiful skin for heaps of people who never dreamed it possible.”

Laser Clinics Australia Tuggeranong has a number of skin experts who would love to help future brides or grooms with a treatment plan to ensure their skin is beautiful for their wedding day.

“[We have] treatments for uneven skin tone or pigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles, dry skin, acne scarring, enlarged pores as well as breakouts and blackheads,” she says.

“Poor skin can be holding you back from feeling your best. Together we can tailor a skin treatment plan that can unveil fresh, lustrous skin with great texture and tone.”

Laser Clinics Australia Tuggeranong also provides services such as laser pigmentation treatments, skin needling, yellow LED light therapy, skin tightening and fractional RF, which is a five-step microdermabrasion.

“We also have a range of AHA enzyme and cosmetic grade peels,” she says.

“Come and see us at Laser Clinics Australia Tuggeranong and we will arrange a free skin consultation with our skin experts.”

Laser Clinics Australia Tuggeranong, South Point, Anketell Street and Reed Street, Greenway. Call 6140 3247 or visit laserclinics.com.au

Dale helps get the dance just right

SINCE 1997, Dale’s Ballroom Dancing offers a range of beginner and experienced classes from social classes, competition training, wedding groups and private lessons.

For weddings, principal Dale Harris says that couples can learn a unique style of dance, choreographed to any chosen song.

The most exciting dance Dale has choreographed for a wedding was a “wild poppy” one, where the bride and groom came down the aisle kicking and skipping to a Guy Sebastian song.

The studio specialises in a range of dance styles: Australian new vogue ballroom (sequence dancing); standard modern, which includes waltz, tango, Viennese waltz, foxtrot and quickstep; and Latin American, which includes samba, cha cha, paso doble, rumba and jive.

“You don’t realise how much exercise you’re doing or how much fun it is. It’s a great way to meet people in a friendly, comfortable environment. You’re crazy if you don’t give it a go,” Dale says.

Visit canberraballroomdancing.com.au or call 6296 4009.

Reception with an ‘Italian flair’

AGOSTINIS in East Hotel recently hosted its first wedding reception and the hotel’s general manager, Todd Handy, says they can’t wait to help other couples on their special day.

“Agostinis provides an upmarket yet relaxed atmosphere where people can enjoy top quality food, which is made on site, that’s appealing to all taste buds,” he says.

Certified by the Italian Government for the food’s authenticity, Todd says everything is made fresh including the pizza dough and pasta but there’s other options, too, which he calls “Italian flair”.

“We have a very experienced event team that love working with our guests and make sure every detail is looked after,” he says.

“The couples work closely with the operations team and executive chef to ensure that everything runs very well on the day so the bride and groom can focus on enjoying their event.”

Todd says the long-shaped restaurant fits up to 120 people inside and can be set up in a number of ways.

“Whether it’s individual tables or a couple of long tables to make it feel more family friendly to encourage people to mingle and share the day,” he says.

“Couples are welcome to come in to discuss options with the events team.”

Agostinis, East Hotel, 69 Canberra Avenue, Kingston. Call 6295 6925, email stay@easthotel.com.au or visit easthotel.com.au

Jasmin’s tips for the perfect tan

THE most important tip when it comes to getting a spray tan for a wedding is booking in for a trial tan about a month before the big day, says Faux Tanning Studio owner Jasmin Moore.

“Many brides and bridesmaids will opt to have a spray tan as part of their beauty preparations for their special day,” Jasmin says.

“We suggest booking your trial tan before any of your pre-wedding events, like a bridal shower or hens night.”

When it comes to spray tanning Jasmin says brides can be assured Faux Tanning Studio will do all the hard work to ensure they will walk down the aisle with the perfect, glamorous tan.

“It’ll be nothing short of what your most special wedding day deserves,” she says.

“[Whether] you are choosing to have a sun kissed glow or deep bronze, Faux Tanning Studio is the premier tanning salon you need to book your spray tan session with.”

Jasmin says Faux Tanning Studio has more than 25 brands of top quality solutions to choose from with accredited spray tan artists to give brides a flawless glow.

“For the most important day of your life, only the best will do, so give us a call and book your trial tan with Canberra’s favourite tanning gurus,” she says.

Faux Tanning Studio, Shop 7, Andrew Arcade, 42 Giles Street, Kingston. Email fauxtanningstudio@gmail.com or call 0424 190260.