Bikie shootout in Richardson, one person wounded

A HOUSE in Richardson was under fire from what police suspect was a bikie gang attack in which a number of people approached the home and started firing at around midnight today (March 11).

Three people were in the house during the attack, one of whom was shot in the arm and needed to be taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police have recovered five spent bullet casings.

Police say early investigations suggest the shooting may be related to outlaw motorcycle gangs and, while investigations are in the early stages, Canberrans should expect to see a more visible police presence in the coming days.

Anyone with CCTV or information that could assist police should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.