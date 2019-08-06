Black Mountain aqua park gets the go ahead

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FOLLOWING community consultation the National Capital Authority (NCA) has approved the temporary Aqua Park at Black Mountain Peninsula.

The NCA says works approval has been granted today (August 6) for the temporary installation of inflatable structures on Lake Burley Griffin and associated on-shore works at Black Mountain Peninsula (west).

NCA chief executive Sally Barnes says the addition of this summer activity on Lake Burley Griffin is a welcomed one.

“The NCA is keen to see more community use of Lake Burley Griffin and this trial along with the hopeful reactivation of the pedal boats on the lake in the future, will continue to activate the lake for locals and visitors to our fabulous National Capital,” she says.

“This is a trial and we recognise the community’s views and we’ll continue to work with the Canberra community and stakeholders that utilise this part of the lake for sporting and recreational purposes to ensure that this site is managed for multi-use.”

The Aqua Park Trial will begin operations at Black Mountain Peninsula from November until April.