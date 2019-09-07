Building ban continues after young worker’s fall

WORK on a Dickson building site is likely to be banned well into next week while WorkSafe inspectors continue investigations in the fall of a young male worker from scaffolding yesterday (August 6). 

WorkSafe ACT has replaced its Non-Disturbance Notice to a Prohibition Notice, which enables only safety issues identified on site to be rectified.

WorkSafe inspectors returned today (August 7) to the Challis Street building site where the worker, in his early twenties, was seriously injured after falling 10 metres from scaffolding on Friday morning.

Work Safety commissioner Greg Jones said that he understood the worker’s condition to be serious but the full extent of injuries was still to be determined.

“Our focus continues to be on understanding how this serious incident occurred, which will assist in the prevention of future incidents of a similar nature,” Mr Jones said.

“We have replaced the Non-Disturbance Notice with a Prohibition Notice. This means that building work cannot occur, but it enables the safety issues identified on site to be rectified.

“This includes falls from heights, falling objects, electrical safety and fire safety issues. The notice will remain in place preventing building works until all these safety issues are fully rectified to the satisfaction of WorkSafe.”

Mr Jones said WorkSafe’s thoughts remained with the injured worker, his family, friends and work colleagues.

“A fall from a height is one of the most significant risks on a construction site,” he said.

“I expect WorkSafe will have a continued active presence on the site well into next week as our investigations continue.”

